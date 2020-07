Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished patio / balcony bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed parking on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments courtyard e-payments online portal trash valet

Orangewood Park features Levittown, PA apartments for rent that offer carefree living, superb convenience and a spacious living environment with luxury amenities. Set on 17 beautifully landscaped acres in Lower Bucks County near Fairless Hills and Langhorne, PA, Orangewood Park features spacious floor plans with easy access to schools, corporate centers, universities, libraries, hospitals, and shopping. Readily accessible to many historical, cultural, and recreational facilities, our cat-friendly Levittown apartments are near the Pennsylvania Turnpike and I-95, offering easy access to Center City Philadelphia, New Jersey, and New York. Please contact us for Virtual Touring options.