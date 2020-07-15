/
3 bedroom apartments
76 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Levittown, PA
Lakeside
87 LAKESIDE DRIVE
87 Lakeside Drive, Levittown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1300 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 87 LAKESIDE DRIVE in Levittown. View photos, descriptions and more!
Violetwood
6 GREEN LYNNE DRIVE
6 Green Lynne Drive, Levittown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
914 sqft
Great 3 bedroom ranch house is available for rent. Clean, renovated, and ready to move in. Walking distance to Mill Creek Elementary School. No pets. No smoking. Please provide a co-signer's information with every submitted application.
Middletown Trace Apartments
800 Trenton Road, Langhorne, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1195 sqft
Great location near I-95, Route 1 and the PA Turnpike. Luxury amenities including a swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts, and a yoga studio. In-unit washers and dryers.
5706 FLEETWING DRIVE
5706 Fleetwing Drive, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Welcome home to this 3 bedroom townhouse located in Bristol Twps , Bloomsdale Gardens. This property features a very nice, fenced in front yard, a large covered porch and a spacious open floor plan upon entering in the front room.
Reserve at Harper's Crossing
100 Harpers Crossing, Langhorne, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,655
1398 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-95, Route 1, PA/NJ Turnpike, Amtrak, Septa, NJ transit rail lines. Community has pool, hot tub and dog park. Apartments feature large closets, balconies and large soaking tubs.
The Edge At Yardley
26000 Cornerstone Dr, Yardley, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
THE EDGE at Yardley is a comfortable community that is also pet-friendly. Amenities include bathtubs, air conditioning, garbage disposals and plenty of extra storage. The community features a gym and clubhouse.
South Trenton
533 2nd St
533 2nd Street, Trenton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy Home for you! *Showings Beginning 7.01.2020 - Walk into a home that invites you in. 4 bedrooms, great first floor living space for entertainment. A back lawn help keep you connected with nature and the outside world.
507 CEDAR HOLLOW DRIVE
507 Cedar Hollow Drive, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1590 sqft
WOW!!!!!!! New Kitchen with quartz countertop - stainless appliances - updated bathrooms and luxury vinyl flooring throughout.
South Trenton
1104 LAMBERTON STREET
1104 Lamberton Street, Trenton, NJ
4 BR 2 Bath Townhouse in Trenton ~ rear fenced yard ~ close to ball park, transportation and across from the park - $1400/moNo Pets - No Smoking - Application, References, Proof-of-income Required of all applicants https://apply.link/2VU94tU
Stuyvesant-Prospect
154 Hoffman Ave.
154 Hoffman Avenue, Trenton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1250 sqft
Large home for family - This is a large home for a steal! Only asking $1050 for the 4 bedroom house. Plenty of storage throughout, space for w/d, yard, & attic! *1st month rent & 1 month security deposit to move in. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4654118)
Stuyvesant-Prospect
39 Edgemere Avenue
39 Edgemere Avenue, Trenton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1286 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom home available! - Nicely restored home with ample space and modern finishes available. Well lit rooms are flooded with natural light, neutral tones and hardwood floors. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances.
Stuyvesant-Prospect
490 Stuyvesant Ave
490 Stuyvesant Avenue, Trenton, NJ
Nice size house 4 beds 2 bath - Nice size house 4 beds 2 bath No Pets Allowed (RLNE5605547)
6220 MADISON COURT
6220 Madison Court, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1736 sqft
Renovated 3 bedroom townhouse is available for rent. Located in the desired community of Neshaminy VALLEY. This house offers an open-floor concept with over 1700 Sq Ft.; 1.
109 MADISON ST #47
109 Madison Street, Newtown, PA
Welcome to a luxury Carriage House in prestigious Newtown Station in historic Newtown Boro.
77 HOMAN AVENUE
77 Homan Avenue, Mercer County, NJ
Beautiful 4BR 2 bath Split in Ewing - Lovingly cared for home with plenty of room to enjoy. Wonderful raised deck off DR that leads to the fenced rear yard.
Hanover Academy
319 ACADEMY STREET
319 Academy Street, Trenton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Say hello to your new dream home. Located in the Mill Hill section of Trenton, this four bedroom, two full bathroom property is just what you have been looking for. This freshly renovated unit gives you so much space.
London
21 W BROAD STREET
21 West Broad Street, Burlington, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
3903 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 21 W BROAD STREET in Burlington. View photos, descriptions and more!
2302 STUYVESANT AVENUE
2302 Stuyvesant Avenue, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1320 sqft
3 Bedroom colonial for rent.Comes with a 2 car garage,fenced yard,full bath,living room,dinning room,sun room and full basement.Pool is in disrepair and not use able .Pets okay
740 RIVER ROAD
740 River Road, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
10847 sqft
3 Bed, 2 Bath Cottage Available on Large Estate in Ewing! The renovations on this property are currently being finalized, and it will be ready to rent. The new tenants will be able to use a property that is in excellent condition.
Stuyvesant-Prospect
33 Bryn Mawr Avenue
33 Bryn Mawr Avenue, Trenton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1650 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom home available! - Nicely restored home with ample space and modern finishes available. Well lit rooms are flooded with natural light, neutral tones and hardwood floors. Stately floorplan with a Bonus room on the upper floor.
33 S LAFAYETTE AVENUE
33 South Lafayette Avenue, Morrisville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1765 sqft
Newer remodeled 3 Bedroom 1 bath single home in Morrisville Borough. Great home by itself or fabulous opportunity for a contractor. Completely remodeled with open floor plan, newly remodeled bathroom and kitchen with granite countertops.
New Yorkshire
350 E BROAD STREET
350 East Broad Street, Burlington, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1680 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 350 E BROAD STREET in Burlington. View photos, descriptions and more!
516 E CENTER AVENUE
516 East Center Avenue, Newtown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2243 sqft
Luxuriously restored Victorian on one of the most desirable streets and largest lots in Newtown Borough.
145 SILVER LAKE ROAD
145 Silver Lake Rd, Bucks County, PA
$4,200 LARGE FAMILY HOME WITH MOTHER IN LAW SUITE, FENCED YARD and SOLAR PANELS CLOSE TO EVERYTHING! 3,300 square feet with mother in law suite on an acre with large fenced in back yard. 6-bedroom 4.
