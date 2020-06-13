/
189 Apartments for rent in Eddington, PA📍
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:30pm
44 Units Available
Village Square
1600 Brookwood Dr, Eddington, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
862 sqft
Village Square apartments feature on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwashers. The community features amenities such as a park, pool, fitness center, and tennis courts. Located just off of I-95.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 11 at 06:58pm
$
2 Units Available
Berkeley Trace
3806 Bensalem Blvd, Eddington, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,360
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A distinctive rental townhome and apartment community conveniently located in bustling Bensalem, Bucks County. Every apartment and townhome feature a private entrance, washer and dryer, generous-size rooms, and a fully equipped kitchen.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
24 Units Available
Franklin Commons
1400 Cardinal Dr, Mechanicsville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,140
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1043 sqft
Versatile apartment homes nestled in Buck County's rolling hills, just over from Robert K. Shafer Middle School. Recently renovated units have ovens, dishwashers and laundry facilities. Game room, business center and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated May 19 at 12:07pm
10 Units Available
Knightsbridge
2900 Knights Rd, Hulmeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,140
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1045 sqft
Great location in the heart of Bucks County, close to I-95 and Rte 1. Units feature new kitchen and bath, new cabinets, and washer and dryer. Community has free parking, on-site mailboxes and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
5 Units Available
Hamilton Court East
3455 Street Rd, Hulmeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$999
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1038 sqft
A well-kept community within a short drive to the area's restaurants and dining. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and tiled bathrooms. Resort-like pool and lots of green space provided.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Somerton
2 Units Available
Tomlinson Court Apartments
1760 Tomlinson Rd, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
700 sqft
Walk around this private enclave of garden apartments, nestled in a residential neighborhood of single and twin homes.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:59pm
23 Units Available
The Courtyards
200 Delanco Rd, Burlington County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,320
1004 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1104 sqft
The Courtyard Apartments offers one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Edgewater Park, New Jersey. Our community is affordable and pet-friendly, offering you a comfortable space to call home. Each of our apartments features upgraded appliances.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
16 Units Available
Grandview Gardens
957 Bristol Pike, Bucks County, PA
1 Bedroom
$940
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
750 sqft
Grandview Gardens Apartments are conveniently located near shopping, schools, houses of worship, public transportation and much more. Our property features a swimming pool and laundry facilities for your recreation and convenience.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
$
Contact for Availability
Middletown Trace Apartments
800 Trenton Road, Langhorne, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1195 sqft
Great location near I-95, Route 1 and the PA Turnpike. Luxury amenities including a swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts, and a yoga studio. In-unit washers and dryers.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 11 at 06:46pm
Parkwood
1 Unit Available
Liberty Crossings
3101 Woodhaven Rd W, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
870 sqft
Come see our spacious newly renovated apartments home, which are only rivaled by their great price. Our Property is conveniently located less than 5 minutes from interstate 95 and Franklin Mills Mall.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
7 Units Available
Glen Hollow
1100 Newportville Rd, Croydon, PA
Studio
$850
453 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,030
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
958 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Glen Hollow in Croydon. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
1 Unit Available
Orchard Square
1801 Old Lincoln Hwy, Langhorne, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
964 sqft
Orchard Square is a small, pet-friendly community complete with a courtyard, parking and 24-hour maintenance. Units offer ranges, refrigerators and carpets for your convenience and comfort.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated May 15 at 06:30pm
3 Units Available
Hickory Hills Apartments
315 Steele Rd, Feasterville, PA
1 Bedroom
$875
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments with wall-to-wall carpeting, extra storage areas, and high-speed Internet access. Community has a swimming pool, off-street parking, and professional on-site management.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
1 Unit Available
Bellevue Court
401 Bellevue Avenue, Bucks County, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
840 sqft
Welcome to Bellevue Court Apartments. MAINTENANCE FREE LIVING IN OUR SPACIOUS, Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments located in a quiet community. Convenient to major access roads and train station. Includes gas heat, hot water and cooking gas.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated May 19 at 12:15pm
Somerton
1 Unit Available
Forest Station
450 Byberry Rd, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
713 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to highways, dining and shopping. Units feature air conditioning, ceiling fan and dishwasher. Community includes courtyard, storage facilities and 24 hour emergency maintenance.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated March 14 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
Croftwood
400 E Street Rd, Feasterville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,090
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Croftwood Apartments is a great place to call home in desirable Feasterville, PA. Our community rests on beautifully landscaped grounds with a newly renovated swim center.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
19 Roxburn Place CLOSED 03/24/2020
19 Roxburn Place, Burlington County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1350 sqft
Lovely Two Bedroom Townhome in Willingboro! - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
429 Saint Mihiel Dr
429 Saint Michel Drive, Burlington County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Riverside Norse - Property Id: 299780 At Riverside Norse Apartments in Riverside, you've discovered your new place. These apartments are located in the 08075 area of Riverside.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
98 Shawmont Ln
98 Shawmont Lane, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$19,500
1436 sqft
98 Shawmont Ln - Property Id: 279751 Redone beautifully. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279751 Property Id 279751 (RLNE5813903)
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Parkwood
1 Unit Available
12135 Academy Rd. Unit 60
12135 Academy Road, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
815 sqft
Bi-level Condominium - Parkwood - Lovely, 2 story unit.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4230 U.S. 130
4230 Burlington Pike, Burlington County, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$950
650 sqft
1 Bedroom Apartment with Kitchen Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/4230-us-130-willingboro-nj-08046-usa-unit-2/4eeefd6c-f4ff-48e1-97e1-f9c52e91a42e (RLNE5789665)
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Academy Gardens
1 Unit Available
9519 FORDHAM ROAD
9519 Fordham Road, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1778 sqft
Available Immediately - This 1st Floor 2 Bedroom Unit in a well kept duplex offers its new tenant sole use of front patio, shared rear driveway, shared built-in garage, storage unit in basement and laundry hook-ups.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
112 Laurel Street
112 Laurel Street, Beverly, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1900 sqft
You will want to see this home for yourself. No expense was spared to complete this home renovation. The home has central air and off-street parking. Please email, call or text. Steve@HanbeckHomes.com 609-505-7180 See more details at www.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
18 Blueberry Lane
18 Blueberry Lane, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1578 sqft
NOW AVAILABLE FOR RENT!! NEWLY REDESIGNED FLOOR PLAN. CEILING FANS IN EVERY ROOM! Brand NEW LAMINATE FLOORING THROUGHOUT! This charming 3 bedroom 2 bath Ranch style home has been completed updated. It boasts a floor plan with great flow.
