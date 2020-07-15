All apartments in Levittown
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:06 AM

Woodbourne

1350 Woodbourne Rd · (215) 330-2652
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1350 Woodbourne Rd, Levittown, PA 19056

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 049 · Avail. Oct 1

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 078 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 008 · Avail. Oct 1

$1,315

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 063 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,605

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 850 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Woodbourne.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
cats allowed
24hr gym
on-site laundry
internet cafe
Welcome to beautiful Woodbourne Apartments, a great place to live! Our apartments have spacious rooms, balconies or patios, one and a half bathrooms, central air and heat, reserved parking. Feel safe and secure with controlled entry into your unit through our intercom system. Enjoy our manicured lawns and gardens as well as our community swimming pool. We are located in the Neshaminy school district and are readily accessible to many historical, cultural, and recreational facilities. Woodbourne Apartments is only a short drive from the Pennsylvania Turnpike and I-95, offering easy access to Center City Philadelphia, New Jersey, and New York. Come see us and find out why Woodbourne Apartments is the place for you!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35.00 per applicant
Deposit: $300.00 deposit applied to first month rent. Optional security or lease protect
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $20
Parking Details: Assigned Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Woodbourne have any available units?
Woodbourne has 6 units available starting at $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Woodbourne have?
Some of Woodbourne's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Woodbourne currently offering any rent specials?
Woodbourne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Woodbourne pet-friendly?
Yes, Woodbourne is pet friendly.
Does Woodbourne offer parking?
Yes, Woodbourne offers parking.
Does Woodbourne have units with washers and dryers?
No, Woodbourne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Woodbourne have a pool?
Yes, Woodbourne has a pool.
Does Woodbourne have accessible units?
No, Woodbourne does not have accessible units.
Does Woodbourne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Woodbourne has units with dishwashers.
Does Woodbourne have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Woodbourne has units with air conditioning.
