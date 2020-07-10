/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:50 PM
72 Apartments for rent in Levittown, PA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
20 Units Available
Chesterfield
1338 Veterans Hwy, Levittown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
835 sqft
Comfort meets a reasonable price tag at Chesterfield Apartments. We offer affordable apartments for rent in Levittown, Pennsylvania.
Results within 1 mile of Levittown
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
13 Units Available
Heathergate at Oxford Valley
8101 Fonthill Ct, Langhorne, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,471
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
1236 sqft
Heathergate at Oxford Valley is a 55+ community that boasts 17 gorgeous green acres conveniently situated in Lower Bucks County.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
Middletown Trace Apartments
800 Trenton Road, Langhorne, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1195 sqft
Great location near I-95, Route 1 and the PA Turnpike. Luxury amenities including a swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts, and a yoga studio. In-unit washers and dryers.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
265 LIBERTY DRIVE
265 Liberty Drive, Fairless Hills, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1360 sqft
Prime Location !Well maintained Spacious Town home in the Oxford Crossing .This Home has 2 Large bedrooms both with walk in closets and full baths. Along with NEW washer and dryer that is conveniently located in the up stairs hallway.
Results within 5 miles of Levittown
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
25 Units Available
Reserve at Harper's Crossing
100 Harpers Crossing, Langhorne, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,635
1398 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-95, Route 1, PA/NJ Turnpike, Amtrak, Septa, NJ transit rail lines. Community has pool, hot tub and dog park. Apartments feature large closets, balconies and large soaking tubs.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 06:33pm
54 Units Available
Village Square
1600 Brookwood Dr, Eddington, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,085
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
862 sqft
Village Square apartments feature on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwashers. The community features amenities such as a park, pool, fitness center, and tennis courts. Located just off of I-95.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 06:17pm
37 Units Available
Franklin Commons
1400 Cardinal Dr, Mechanicsville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,110
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1043 sqft
Versatile apartment homes nestled in Buck County's rolling hills, just over from Robert K. Shafer Middle School. Recently renovated units have ovens, dishwashers and laundry facilities. Game room, business center and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 07:06am
$
5 Units Available
Tareyton Estates
100 Barclay Court, Langhorne, PA
Studio
$1,799
1282 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The metropolitan tareyton estates apartments in Langhorne are nestled in a quiet residential community in the heart of the most sought after area of Bucks County, PA.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 9 at 09:13pm
1 Unit Available
Berkeley Trace
3806 Bensalem Blvd, Eddington, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A distinctive rental townhome and apartment community conveniently located in bustling Bensalem, Bucks County. Every apartment and townhome feature a private entrance, washer and dryer, generous-size rooms, and a fully equipped kitchen.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
$
13 Units Available
Carlton Apartments
125-A2 W Farrell Ave, Pennington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1075 sqft
Located near highways 295 and 195. These recently renovated apartments feature superior finishes and upgrades. On-site pool, laundry facilities and sundeck. Updated appliances in each home.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 11 at 02:23pm
5 Units Available
Polo Run Apartments
100 Polo Run Drive, Yardley, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
971 sqft
Polo Run offers spacious floor plans and exceptional amenities on 34 green and open acres in Yardley, Bucks County.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
2 Units Available
Orchard Square
1801 Old Lincoln Hwy, Langhorne, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,269
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
964 sqft
Orchard Square is a small, pet-friendly community complete with a courtyard, parking and 24-hour maintenance. Units offer ranges, refrigerators and carpets for your convenience and comfort.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated May 19 at 12:32pm
17 Units Available
The Edge At Yardley
26000 Cornerstone Dr, Yardley, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
THE EDGE at Yardley is a comfortable community that is also pet-friendly. Amenities include bathtubs, air conditioning, garbage disposals and plenty of extra storage. The community features a gym and clubhouse.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Chambersburg
1405 Hudson St 705
1405 Hudson Street, Trenton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,798
688 sqft
The Berkshire - Property Id: 298260 No Broker Fee ! 1 Month Free (On Select Units) The Berkshire sits in the heart of The Shipyard, Hoboken's most coveted neighborhood, with breathtaking views of the Hudson River, New York Harbor, and the
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Chambersburg
1616 Hudson street 20301-1
1616 Hudson Street, Trenton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,590
780 sqft
No Broker Fee. Best Prices in Town - Property Id: 180974 NO BROKER FEE! Wonderful 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bath BEST PRICES IN TOWN.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1628 BLUEBIRD DRIVE
1628 Bluebird Dr, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
2668 sqft
Large TWO BEDROOM, TWO BATH with 1 car GARAGE available in popular Heacock Meadows duplex development. Second floor with plenty of sunshine. NEWER WINDOWS. High efficiency Trane heating system. NEWER CARPET and flooring. Washer and Dryer in unit.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
109 MADISON ST #47
109 Madison Street, Newtown, PA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
Welcome to a luxury Carriage House in prestigious Newtown Station in historic Newtown Boro.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
4542 ROSEMARIE DRIVE
4542 Rosemarie Drive, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1972 sqft
This first floor, 2 bedroom apartment is located in the heart of Neshaminy Valley and features Faux vinyl hardwood flooring throughout.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 06:40am
Contact for Availability
616 COVENTRY LANE
616 Coventry Lane, Croydon, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Croydon Apartment with deck on upper level with private parking for 2 cars available now for rent. This private unit is on the second level, with entry off the deck that has room for outdoor entertaining.
1 of 14
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
46 RIVER BANK DRIVE
46 River Bank Drive, Roebling, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1428 sqft
Beautiful rental in the heart of Roebling, Florence Township. Two bedroom plus loft that can double as a third bedroom or office/library townhouse with attached garage. Includes washer and dryer with central a/c and heat.
1 of 9
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
East Farnerville
20 W 2ND STREET
20 West 2nd Street, Burlington, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1512 sqft
Charming 4 bedroom, 1 bath semi detached home ready for immediate occupancy! This multi-level twin home consist of a living room, dining room, full bath, and upgraded kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances.
Results within 10 miles of Levittown
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
6 Units Available
Newtown Place
101 Cambridge Ln, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newtown Place features luxury garden apartments situated on a low-density site, with two-story construction and private entrances. Each unit has a washer and dryer, private storage and central air.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
$
48 Units Available
Franklin Park
The Crossings at Hamilton Station
900 Grand Central Drive, Trenton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,573
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,158
1449 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now Leasing brand new 3 BR Townhomes and 1 & 2 BR Apartments. The Crossings at Hamilton Station, located in prestigious Hamilton and minutes away from Princeton, presents a fabulous location that offers the ultimate in commuting convenience.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
12 Units Available
Eastampton Place West
12000 Hamilton Way, Voorhees, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1226 sqft
Eastampton Place West: an extraordinary mixed-use community consisting of luxurious apartment residences and retail spaces, resort-style amenities and a very convenient location.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PATrenton, NJLansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJSomerset, NJHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJPrinceton, NJWillow Grove, PA
Hatboro, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PALindenwold, NJNarberth, PACollingswood, NJPlymouth Meeting, PAConshohocken, PAHaddonfield, NJBellmawr, NJWoodbury, NJ