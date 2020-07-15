All apartments in Levittown
Longview Gardens Apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:05 AM

Longview Gardens Apartments

1501 Woodbourne Road · (215) 458-5710
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1501 Woodbourne Road, Levittown, PA 19057

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit A17 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit B01 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit B23 · Avail. Oct 1

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Longview Gardens Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
refrigerator
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Welcome to Longview Garden Apartments, a peaceful apartment community located in the heart of Bucks County. Shopping, restaurants, easy access to I-95, quality elementary, middle, and high schools all the Neshaminy School District.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: Application Fee $35 per applicant
Deposit: $200 non-refundable and up to a one month's rents
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
fee: $200
limit: 1
rent: $50
restrictions: Pitbulls, Rottweilers, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Cane Corso, Afghan Hound, Chow-Chow, Dogue de Bordeaux, English Foxhound, Fila, Great Dane, Mastiff/Bull Mastiff, Presa Canario, Saluki, Weimaraner or any dog which is part of the above breeds are not permitted on the property for any reason at any time.
Cats
limit: 1
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Longview Gardens Apartments have any available units?
Longview Gardens Apartments has 4 units available starting at $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Longview Gardens Apartments have?
Some of Longview Gardens Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Longview Gardens Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Longview Gardens Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Longview Gardens Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Longview Gardens Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Longview Gardens Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Longview Gardens Apartments offers parking.
Does Longview Gardens Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Longview Gardens Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Longview Gardens Apartments have a pool?
No, Longview Gardens Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Longview Gardens Apartments have accessible units?
No, Longview Gardens Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Longview Gardens Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Longview Gardens Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Longview Gardens Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Longview Gardens Apartments has units with air conditioning.
