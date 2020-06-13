Apartment List
/
PA
/
levittown
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:56 AM

82 Apartments for rent in Levittown, PA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:15am
Goldenridge
9 Units Available
Orangewood Park
24 Elizabeth Ln, Levittown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1090 sqft
Orangewood Park features Levittown, PA apartments for rent that offer carefree living, superb convenience and a spacious living environment with luxury amenities.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
18 Units Available
Chesterfield
1338 Veterans Hwy, Levittown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,260
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
835 sqft
Comfort meets a reasonable price tag at Chesterfield Apartments. We offer affordable apartments for rent in Levittown, Pennsylvania.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
5 Units Available
Woodbourne
1350 Woodbourne Rd, Levittown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,315
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
850 sqft
Welcome to beautiful Woodbourne Apartments, a great place to live! Our apartments have spacious rooms, balconies or patios, one and a half bathrooms, central air and heat, reserved parking.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
2 Units Available
Twin Terrace
201 South Woodbourne Rd, Levittown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,009
750 sqft
Welcome to Twin Terrace Apartments a nice, small community set off from the busy way of life. With schools nearby as well as shopping and fine eating diners.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Magnolia Hill
1 Unit Available
201 CHAPEL COURT
201 Chapel Ct, Levittown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1150 sqft
NOW AVAILABLE FOR OCCUPANCY!! An exceptional "BRAND NEW", lifestyle community awaits you at THE RESIDENCES AT ST JOSEPH COURT, located in the Fallsington area of historic Bucks County.
Results within 1 mile of Levittown
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
$
Contact for Availability
Middletown Trace Apartments
800 Trenton Road, Langhorne, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1195 sqft
Great location near I-95, Route 1 and the PA Turnpike. Luxury amenities including a swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts, and a yoga studio. In-unit washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
1 Unit Available
Dorilyn Terrace
190 Bristol Oxford Valley Rd, Langhorne, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
930 sqft
Welcome to Dorilyn Terrace Apartments for rent. We offer the best apartment for rent price in the Langhorne Pennsylvania area.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Heathergate at Oxford Valley
8101 Fonthill Ct, Langhorne, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,621
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
1236 sqft
Heathergate at Oxford Valley is a 55+ community that boasts 17 gorgeous green acres conveniently situated in Lower Bucks County.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
265 LIBERTY DRIVE
265 Liberty Drive, Fairless Hills, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1360 sqft
Prime Location !Well maintained Spacious Town home in the Oxford Crossing .This Home has 2 Large bedrooms both with walk in closets and full baths. Along with NEW washer and dryer that is conveniently located in the up stairs hallway.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
9202 WHEATSHEAF RD
9202 Wheatsheaf Road, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Falls Township Park is Your Back Yard. This Charming 2 Bedroom Single Home in Falls is located right at the Entrance to Park and is convient for all recreational activities including a nearby lake.

1 of 11

Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
5706 FLEETWING DRIVE
5706 Fleetwing Drive, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Welcome home to this 3 bedroom townhouse located in Bristol Twps , Bloomsdale Gardens. This property features a very nice, fenced in front yard, a large covered porch and a spacious open floor plan upon entering in the front room.
Results within 5 miles of Levittown
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 07:01am
22 Units Available
Franklin Commons
1400 Cardinal Dr, Mechanicsville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,140
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1043 sqft
Versatile apartment homes nestled in Buck County's rolling hills, just over from Robert K. Shafer Middle School. Recently renovated units have ovens, dishwashers and laundry facilities. Game room, business center and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
33 Units Available
Reserve at Harper's Crossing
100 Harpers Crossing, Langhorne, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1398 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-95, Route 1, PA/NJ Turnpike, Amtrak, Septa, NJ transit rail lines. Community has pool, hot tub and dog park. Apartments feature large closets, balconies and large soaking tubs.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
13 Units Available
Carlton Apartments
125-A2 W Farrell Ave, Pennington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1075 sqft
Located near highways 295 and 195. These recently renovated apartments feature superior finishes and upgrades. On-site pool, laundry facilities and sundeck. Updated appliances in each home.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 06:37am
7 Units Available
Tareyton Estates
100 Barclay Court, Langhorne, PA
Studio
$1,895
1282 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1100 sqft
The metropolitan tareyton estates apartments in Langhorne are nestled in a quiet residential community in the heart of the most sought after area of Bucks County, PA.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 11 at 02:23pm
5 Units Available
Polo Run Apartments
100 Polo Run Drive, Yardley, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
971 sqft
Polo Run offers spacious floor plans and exceptional amenities on 34 green and open acres in Yardley, Bucks County.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
1 Unit Available
Orchard Square
1801 Old Lincoln Hwy, Langhorne, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
964 sqft
Orchard Square is a small, pet-friendly community complete with a courtyard, parking and 24-hour maintenance. Units offer ranges, refrigerators and carpets for your convenience and comfort.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated May 19 at 12:32pm
17 Units Available
The Edge At Yardley
26000 Cornerstone Dr, Yardley, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
THE EDGE at Yardley is a comfortable community that is also pet-friendly. Amenities include bathtubs, air conditioning, garbage disposals and plenty of extra storage. The community features a gym and clubhouse.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
32 N. Lincoln Ave Rear
32 North Lincoln Avenue, Newtown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1100 sqft
Unit Rear Available 08/01/20 Newtown Carriage House - Property Id: 294029 Wonderful opportunity to rent a lovely two-bedroom, one bath Carriage House in a quiet setting in Newtown Borough.

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
101 8TH AVENUE
101 8th Avenue, Roebling, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1797 sqft
Truly unique semi-detached home with 9 foot ceilings and a back/side yard that has the advantage of a Township owned field behind.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
25 Kinney Drive
25 Kinney Drive, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1424 sqft
3 bedroom; 2 bath house Wood burning Fireplace Basement and Garage Gas cooking and heat Central AC This home has been kept in great condition and is ready to be called home.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
516 E CENTER AVENUE
516 East Center Avenue, Newtown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
2243 sqft
Luxuriously restored Victorian on one of the most desirable streets and largest lots in Newtown Borough.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
616 COVENTRY LANE
616 Coventry Lane, Croydon, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
800 sqft
Croydon Apartment with deck on upper level with private parking for 2 cars available now for rent. This private unit is on the second level, with entry off the deck that has room for outdoor entertaining.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1908 ARROWOOD DRIVE
1908 Arrowood Drive, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1248 sqft
Spacious TownHouse in Bensalem with 3 BRs. Well maintained Property, Ready to move-in. Finished basement with plenty of extra storage space. First floor large combined DR & LR.
City Guide for Levittown, PA

Levittown is, in a sense, the original planned community, and a town that has never officially been incorporated as a "town". Don't worry, Santa Claus will still find you!

The first modern American suburb, named after its designers William and Alfred Levitt, Levittown is the personification of all those black-and-white suburbs from movies from the fifties and sixties. Ozzie and the Beav would be right at home amidst the just-big-enough backyards and calm, idyllic streets. A suburb of Philadelphia, Levittown is convenient to the city as well as to major cities in New Jersey and Delaware. It's a great starting area for folks who want to have quite a bit at their doorstep, but who are unsure of where exactly they want to spend their money. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Levittown, PA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Levittown renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Levittown 1 BedroomsLevittown 2 BedroomsLevittown 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLevittown Apartments with Balcony
Levittown Apartments with GymLevittown Apartments with ParkingLevittown Apartments with PoolLevittown Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Levittown Dog Friendly ApartmentsLevittown Furnished ApartmentsLevittown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PATrenton, NJLansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJSomerset, NJHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJPrinceton, NJWillow Grove, PA
Hatboro, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PALindenwold, NJNarberth, PACollingswood, NJPlymouth Meeting, PAConshohocken, PAHaddonfield, NJBellmawr, NJWoodbury, NJ
Burlington, NJAmbler, PABlackwood, NJJenkintown, PAGlenside, PAPalmyra, NJHamilton Square, NJBlue Bell, PALawrenceville, NJYeadon, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Camden County College