100 Apartments for rent in Levittown, PA with parking
Levittown is, in a sense, the original planned community, and a town that has never officially been incorporated as a "town". Don't worry, Santa Claus will still find you!
The first modern American suburb, named after its designers William and Alfred Levitt, Levittown is the personification of all those black-and-white suburbs from movies from the fifties and sixties. Ozzie and the Beav would be right at home amidst the just-big-enough backyards and calm, idyllic streets. A suburb of Philadelphia, Levittown is convenient to the city as well as to major cities in New Jersey and Delaware. It's a great starting area for folks who want to have quite a bit at their doorstep, but who are unsure of where exactly they want to spend their money. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Levittown apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.