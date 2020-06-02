All apartments in King of Prussia
Find more places like 605 LAKEVIEW COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
King of Prussia, PA
/
605 LAKEVIEW COURT
Last updated May 24 2020 at 2:19 AM

605 LAKEVIEW COURT

605 Lakeview Ct · (610) 828-7000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
King of Prussia
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

605 Lakeview Ct, King of Prussia, PA 19406

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1644 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
yoga
You~ve heard ~location location location~ before, but no community truly exemplifies this saying quite like the Brownstones at Valley Forge. If you work from home, you might actually never leave the complex! Constructed brand new in 2018, this 3 bed, 2.5 bath two story townhouse is the perfect place for anyone looking to rent. Enter into the wide open-space living room that leads into the kitchen with upgraded countertops and a granite island~dark hardwood flooring flow throughout and lead upstairs to the cozy fully carpeted three sizable bedrooms. The master bedroom has a massive walk-in closet, five fixture master bath with a standing shower (all upgraded from builder options) and a private outdoor space! The clean hardwood in the hallways upstairs takes you past the 2nd floor laundry room (so you don't have to constantly lug your loads down stairs), to the other two carpeted bedrooms, perfect for the kids or an office! This rental comes complete with a massive unfinished basement for storing anything you can imagine, and a one car garage that can easily fit an SUV. There is also parking behind the unit garage door, and public parking in the development is always open. As a tenant here, enjoy the many perks of the Brownstone development and Town Center such as private dog park, live music and superb snow removal services. In the summer, Town Center constantly hosts free events such as movie nights and free yoga in the Town Center lawn on Tuesdays! Not to mention the amazing choices of stores and restaurants like Wegmans, Founding Farmers, GNC, LA Fitness, Nordstrom, etc. etc. that are a 30 seconds walk away at any given moment. Whether you work in Center City, KOP, or any nearby suburb, 605 Lakeview is a short and easy commute. There is no location that is more accessible to a major highway route in any direction! Schedule a showing and apply before this one gets rented!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 LAKEVIEW COURT have any available units?
605 LAKEVIEW COURT has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in King of Prussia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly King of Prussia Rent Report.
What amenities does 605 LAKEVIEW COURT have?
Some of 605 LAKEVIEW COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 605 LAKEVIEW COURT currently offering any rent specials?
605 LAKEVIEW COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 LAKEVIEW COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 605 LAKEVIEW COURT is pet friendly.
Does 605 LAKEVIEW COURT offer parking?
Yes, 605 LAKEVIEW COURT does offer parking.
Does 605 LAKEVIEW COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 605 LAKEVIEW COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 LAKEVIEW COURT have a pool?
No, 605 LAKEVIEW COURT does not have a pool.
Does 605 LAKEVIEW COURT have accessible units?
No, 605 LAKEVIEW COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 605 LAKEVIEW COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 605 LAKEVIEW COURT has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 605 LAKEVIEW COURT?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

251 Dekalb
251 W Dekalb Pike
King of Prussia, PA 19406
AVE King of Prussia
555 Goddard Boulevard
King of Prussia, PA 19406
Valley Forge Towers North
3000 W Valley Forge Cir
King of Prussia, PA 19406
Indigo 301
301 Village Dr
King of Prussia, PA 19087
Hanover Town Center
350 Village Dr
King of Prussia, PA 19406
The Smith Valley Forge
580 South Goddard Boulevard
King of Prussia, PA 19406
Hanover King of Prussia
625 Goddard Boulevard
King of Prussia, PA 19406
Park Square
751 Vandenburg Road
King of Prussia, PA 19406

Similar Pages

King of Prussia 1 BedroomsKing of Prussia 2 Bedrooms
King of Prussia Apartments with BalconyKing of Prussia Apartments with Gym
King of Prussia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PAWest Chester, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PACamden, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJ
Willow Grove, PAPottstown, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PARoyersford, PANarberth, PACollingswood, NJPlymouth Meeting, PAExton, PAConshohocken, PA
Haddonfield, NJBellmawr, NJBroomall, PAWoodbury, NJAmbler, PABryn Mawr, PAHarleysville, PAJenkintown, PAGlenside, PAClaymont, DE

Apartments Near Colleges

Harcum CollegeUniversity of Pennsylvania
Rosemont CollegeSaint Joseph's University
Temple University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity