605 LAKEVIEW COURT

You~ve heard ~location location location~ before, but no community truly exemplifies this saying quite like the Brownstones at Valley Forge. If you work from home, you might actually never leave the complex! Constructed brand new in 2018, this 3 bed, 2.5 bath two story townhouse is the perfect place for anyone looking to rent. Enter into the wide open-space living room that leads into the kitchen with upgraded countertops and a granite island~dark hardwood flooring flow throughout and lead upstairs to the cozy fully carpeted three sizable bedrooms. The master bedroom has a massive walk-in closet, five fixture master bath with a standing shower (all upgraded from builder options) and a private outdoor space! The clean hardwood in the hallways upstairs takes you past the 2nd floor laundry room (so you don't have to constantly lug your loads down stairs), to the other two carpeted bedrooms, perfect for the kids or an office! This rental comes complete with a massive unfinished basement for storing anything you can imagine, and a one car garage that can easily fit an SUV. There is also parking behind the unit garage door, and public parking in the development is always open. As a tenant here, enjoy the many perks of the Brownstone development and Town Center such as private dog park, live music and superb snow removal services. In the summer, Town Center constantly hosts free events such as movie nights and free yoga in the Town Center lawn on Tuesdays! Not to mention the amazing choices of stores and restaurants like Wegmans, Founding Farmers, GNC, LA Fitness, Nordstrom, etc. etc. that are a 30 seconds walk away at any given moment. Whether you work in Center City, KOP, or any nearby suburb, 605 Lakeview is a short and easy commute. There is no location that is more accessible to a major highway route in any direction! Schedule a showing and apply before this one gets rented!