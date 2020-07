The Smith Valley Forge

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room car charging clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym game room parking pool pool table shuffle board bike storage garage internet access yoga accessible elevator 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill coffee bar dog grooming area dog park guest parking internet cafe key fob access lobby new construction online portal package receiving smoke-free community trash valet

BRAND NEW APARTMENTS. Enjoy refined apartment living in a premier location next to the King of Prussia Town Center with a world of convenience just steps away, so you won't have to think twice about what's for dinner or where to meet up with friends. Explore our stunning 1, 2, and 3 bedroom luxury apartments. Tailor your space to your vision, with a choice of two finish packages to suit your personal style. Experience rich details and luxe finishes including stainless steel appliances, your choice of granite or quartz countertops, tile backsplash, gooseneck faucet, sleek plank flooring, built-in shelving nook, ceiling fan, custom closet organizers, and balcony with scenic courtyard views or pond views. The Smith offers a deluxe amenity package perfectly suited to your mood and tempo. Take in the stunning vistas from the Sky Lounge, join friends at the Game Room to play shuffleboard and foosball, or host a dinner party in the Clubroom. Find some zen in the yoga studio or work off ...