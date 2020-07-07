Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets dishwasher furnished in unit laundry carpet extra storage microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court business center conference room clubhouse concierge courtyard dog grooming area dog park elevator fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room online portal package receiving cats allowed bike storage car charging green community internet access valet service

Thank you for considering AVE King of Prussia for your new home!



Be the first to experience the most vibrant, state-of-the-art rental community in Suburban Philadelphia. Thoughtfully designed with top-of-the-line fixtures and finishes – these spacious studio, 1- and 2-bedroom apartments are coupled with unprecedented amenity space and high-touch service.



Live better at AVE King of Prussia with our extraordinary amenities and services including a state-of-the-art fitness center, architect-designed resort pool and sundeck, outdoor kitchen with BBQ area, fire pit lounges, 24-hour business center, executive conference rooms and meeting and training spaces, outdoor recreation including a movie theater and bocce ball court, resident events, health and wellness classes, spa for booking massage therapy, and much more!



Explore our online portal to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the apartment you’re interested in.