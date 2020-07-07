Amenities
Thank you for considering AVE King of Prussia for your new home!
Be the first to experience the most vibrant, state-of-the-art rental community in Suburban Philadelphia. Thoughtfully designed with top-of-the-line fixtures and finishes – these spacious studio, 1- and 2-bedroom apartments are coupled with unprecedented amenity space and high-touch service.
Live better at AVE King of Prussia with our extraordinary amenities and services including a state-of-the-art fitness center, architect-designed resort pool and sundeck, outdoor kitchen with BBQ area, fire pit lounges, 24-hour business center, executive conference rooms and meeting and training spaces, outdoor recreation including a movie theater and bocce ball court, resident events, health and wellness classes, spa for booking massage therapy, and much more!
Explore our online portal to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the apartment you’re interested in.