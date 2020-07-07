All apartments in King of Prussia
AVE King of Prussia
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:55 PM

AVE King of Prussia

Open Now until 11pm
555 Goddard Boulevard · (484) 519-5051
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

555 Goddard Boulevard, King of Prussia, PA 19406

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 313 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,780

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 736 sqft

Unit 006 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,853

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 762 sqft

Unit 430 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,863

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 768 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 458 · Avail. Sep 11

$2,544

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1079 sqft

Unit 327 · Avail. now

$2,565

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1091 sqft

Unit 424 · Avail. Jul 17

$2,571

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1091 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from AVE King of Prussia.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
carpet
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
business center
conference room
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
dog grooming area
dog park
elevator
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
online portal
package receiving
cats allowed
bike storage
car charging
green community
internet access
valet service
Thank you for considering AVE King of Prussia for your new home!

Be the first to experience the most vibrant, state-of-the-art rental community in Suburban Philadelphia. Thoughtfully designed with top-of-the-line fixtures and finishes – these spacious studio, 1- and 2-bedroom apartments are coupled with unprecedented amenity space and high-touch service.

Live better at AVE King of Prussia with our extraordinary amenities and services including a state-of-the-art fitness center, architect-designed resort pool and sundeck, outdoor kitchen with BBQ area, fire pit lounges, 24-hour business center, executive conference rooms and meeting and training spaces, outdoor recreation including a movie theater and bocce ball court, resident events, health and wellness classes, spa for booking massage therapy, and much more!

Explore our online portal to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the apartment you’re interested in.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Move-in Fees: $500-$650 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet/month
restrictions: aggressive breeds, 75lbs
Parking Details: parking garage $75/month. Covered lot. Garage lot.
Storage Details: storage unit $75/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does AVE King of Prussia have any available units?
AVE King of Prussia has 16 units available starting at $1,780 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in King of Prussia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly King of Prussia Rent Report.
What amenities does AVE King of Prussia have?
Some of AVE King of Prussia's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is AVE King of Prussia currently offering any rent specials?
AVE King of Prussia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is AVE King of Prussia pet-friendly?
Yes, AVE King of Prussia is pet friendly.
Does AVE King of Prussia offer parking?
Yes, AVE King of Prussia offers parking.
Does AVE King of Prussia have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, AVE King of Prussia offers units with in unit laundry.
Does AVE King of Prussia have a pool?
Yes, AVE King of Prussia has a pool.
Does AVE King of Prussia have accessible units?
No, AVE King of Prussia does not have accessible units.
Does AVE King of Prussia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, AVE King of Prussia has units with dishwashers.
