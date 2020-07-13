173 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in King of Prussia, PA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 06:42am
$
37 Units Available
Hanover Town Center
350 Village Dr, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,479
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,389
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,062
1250 sqft
Hanover Town Center is luxury at its finest. Located in King of Prussia's Village at Valley Forge, we are excited to share our upscale property with you. Our apartments feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and modern finishes.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 06:22am
33 Units Available
Hanover King of Prussia
625 Goddard Boulevard, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,380
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,438
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,974
1218 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hanover King of Prussia in King of Prussia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
31 Units Available
Indigo 301
301 Village Dr, King of Prussia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,502
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new apartments near US-422, featuring high ceilings and lots of natural light. Wood floors, stainless steel appliances, and extra storage. Within steps of restaurants and designer shops.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
23 Units Available
Park Square
751 Vandenburg Road, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,431
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,526
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1252 sqft
This eco-friendly property boasts a fully equipped fitness center, tennis courts and clubhouse. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, wet bars and private balconies/patios. The property is also only minutes from Meadowood Mall and Del Monte Plaza.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
AVE King of Prussia
555 Goddard Boulevard, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,780
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,544
1221 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE King of Prussia for your new home! Be the first to experience the most vibrant, state-of-the-art rental community in Suburban Philadelphia.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
43 Units Available
Omnia at Town Center
300 Village Dr, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,365
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,699
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1227 sqft
New luxury apartments near I-76. Granite counters, spacious closets, and dark wood accents. Large outdoor pool and sundeck. Media room and courtyard. Dog-friendly community with dog grooming area.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
151 Units Available
251 Dekalb
251 W Dekalb Pike, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,300
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1202 sqft
Set atop the highest point in King of Prussia and surrounded by 26 rolling acres, 251 DEKALB is where tranquility, design, and technology meld seamlessly to create a unique collection of statement-making residences and lifestyle enhancements.
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated June 11 at 04:17pm
$
61 Units Available
The Smith Valley Forge
580 South Goddard Boulevard, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,406
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,479
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1176 sqft
BRAND NEW APARTMENTS. Enjoy refined apartment living in a premier location next to the King of Prussia Town Center with a world of convenience just steps away, so you won't have to think twice about what's for dinner or where to meet up with friends.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated May 19 at 12:10pm
13 Units Available
Valley Forge Towers North
3000 W Valley Forge Cir, King of Prussia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,502
2 Bedrooms
$1,656
3 Bedrooms
$1,916
Luxury high-rise community has private movie theater, kids playroom and basketball court. Units feature washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances and safes. Located just minutes from Route 422, 76, 202 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
422 Bluebuff Rd
422 Blue Bluff Road, King of Prussia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Upper Merion 3 bedroom rancher with central air $2000/month - Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath rancher located on a cul-de-sac featuring many upgrades throughout. Convenient to KOP Mall, trains, Schuykill River trail, and more.
Results within 1 mile of King of Prussia
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Westgate Arms
1521 W Main St, Norristown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,090
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A garden-style apartment community in Jeffersonville, these apartment homes feature oak hardwood floors or wall-to-wall carpeting, in-home laundry, and spacious storage. Amenities include a pool, a gym and a fountain courtyard.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
16 Units Available
Westover Club Apartments
18 Westover Club Dr, Norristown, PA
Studio
$1,150
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,125
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
992 sqft
Elegant homes with in-unit laundry and custom finishes. Community includes a 24-hour gym. Parking available on site. Golf at the nearby Club at Shannondell Golf. Easy access to I-76.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
450 Green Apartments
450 Forrest Ave, Norristown, PA
Studio
$1,015
800 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,080
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1150 sqft
Pet-friendly Norristown apartment homes convenient to major roadways like I-76 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Feature newly renovated bathrooms and kitchens, spacious closets, a pool and a gym.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
315 DRUMMERS LANE
315 Drummers Lane, Chester County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
819 sqft
Welcome to this lovely 1st floor condo in the Morgan Building of the Glenhardie Community. Freshly painted, LVT flooring and Ceramic tile throughout. All neutral d~cor.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
122 Third Street
122 3rd Street, Bridgeport, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1392 sqft
4 Bedroom End Unit Row Home Available Now in Bridgeport, PA. - Move-in ready! This End of row unit, Complete with 4 bedrooms, 1 Bath is the perfect place to call home.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
505 GROVE ST
505 Grove Street, Bridgeport, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Move into your twin home conveniently located close to shopping, transportation and major highways. Many updates throughout house but maintains that old charm. Enter into the open living room, high ceilings and laminate floors.
Results within 5 miles of King of Prussia
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 06:30am
16 Units Available
Mill Grove
131 Mill Grove Drive, Norristown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,930
1290 sqft
Mill Grove’s Audubon, PA apartments for rent offer all the qualities you’re looking for in a home: comfort and convenience in an elegant country setting.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 06:02am
17 Units Available
Townline
75 Townline Way, Blue Bell, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,170
1630 sqft
If you’re seeking apartments in Blue Bell for rent, consider the spaciousness of a townhome instead! Townline Townhomes offer everything you need in the wonderful Blue Bell neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
34 Units Available
Bryn Mawr
Radwyn Apartments
275 S Bryn Mawr Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our uncommonly spacious apartments were the perfect palette for new renovations which we recently completed.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Blue Bell Villas
1560 Wick Ln, Blue Bell, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,604
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1116 sqft
Thank you for considering us for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the townhome you’re interested in.
Verified

1 of 82

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
19 Units Available
The Point at Plymouth Meeting
1000 Regatta Cir, Norristown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,288
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,228
1779 sqft
Luxury apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and fireplaces. Ample storage space offered, including large walk-in closets. The complex has bike storage and a car wash area. Convenient location near shopping, parks and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
17 Units Available
Radnor Crossing
284 Iven Ave, Devon, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,330
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
975 sqft
This property is only seconds from Route 30 shopping centers and John Cappelli Golf Range. Units are recently renovated and feature a full range of appliances. Amenities include a pool, gym, playground and carport parking.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
17 Units Available
Luxor Lifestyle
900 Luxor Lane, Norristown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,310
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,837
955 sqft
This community is packed with amenities like a coffee bar, clubhouse, yoga studio and gym. Units are furnished and feature fireplaces and walk-in closets. Just a short drive from the retail outlets along Main Street.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Sherry Lake
1801 Butler Pike, Conshohocken, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,470
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Well-kept apartments with patio or balcony in a tranquil community offering stunning lake views. Conveniently located 2 miles from restaurants and bars in downtown Conshohocken, with easy access to I-76, I-476 and the PA Turnpike.

July 2020 King of Prussia Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 King of Prussia Rent Report. King of Prussia rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the King of Prussia rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

July 2020 King of Prussia Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 King of Prussia Rent Report. King of Prussia rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the King of Prussia rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

King of Prussia rents decline sharply over the past month

King of Prussia rents have declined 0.8% over the past month, and are down moderately by 1.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in King of Prussia stand at $1,230 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,485 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. King of Prussia's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Philadelphia Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in King of Prussia over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in the Philadelphia metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lansdale has the most expensive rents in the Philadelphia metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,740; the city has also seen rent growth of 2.6% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, King of Prussia has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,485, while one-bedrooms go for $1,230.
    • Pottstown has the least expensive rents in the Philadelphia metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,004; rents were down 0.1% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to King of Prussia

    As rents have fallen moderately in King of Prussia, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, King of Prussia is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Pennsylvania have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.5% in Allentown.
    • King of Prussia's median two-bedroom rent of $1,485 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in King of Prussia fell moderately over the past year, the city of Columbus saw an increase of 0.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in King of Prussia than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $901, where King of Prussia is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Philadelphia
    $980
    $1,180
    0
    -0.3%
    Wilmington
    $1,080
    $1,310
    -0.3%
    1.7%
    Levittown
    $1,360
    $1,650
    0.3%
    0.1%
    Norristown
    $1,200
    $1,450
    -0.2%
    0.3%
    Newark
    $1,160
    $1,400
    0.3%
    2.2%
    Drexel Hill
    $910
    $1,100
    0
    0.9%
    Pottstown
    $800
    $1,000
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    King of Prussia
    $1,230
    $1,490
    -0.8%
    -1.5%
    West Chester
    $1,320
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Lansdale
    $1,440
    $1,740
    0.4%
    2.6%
    Lansdowne
    $880
    $1,060
    0.1%
    0
    Claymont
    $1,090
    $1,310
    0.4%
    3.7%
    New Castle
    $1,130
    $1,360
    0.1%
    1%
    North East
    $1,050
    $1,270
    0.7%
    2.3%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

