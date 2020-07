Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub cable included ice maker oven walk in closets Property Amenities accessible clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym game room parking pool garage internet access media room yoga cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage conference room fire pit

Conveniently nestled within the bustling town center of Valley Forge, OMNIA at Town Center offers everything you need to savor life's perfect moments. Cool off in the resort-style pool, catch up on cardio in the 24-hour fitness center, stretch out in the yoga studio, or gather with friends in one of the many entertaining spaces like the game room, e-lounge or screening room. OMNIA at Town Center is pet-friendly and features top-of-the-line finishes, such as porcelain tile flooring, chef-inspired kitchens with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and oversized windows. Perched near the King of Prussia mall, routes 202, 76, 276 and 422, our location is a commuter's dream. Venture a couple of miles from the town center and find yourself in the scenic, National Historic Park of Valley Forge, featuring numerous biking and jogging trails, museums and plenty of selfie stops. The options are endless at OMNIA at Town Center. Who says you can’t have it all in the 'burbs?