Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:59 PM

52 Center Square

52 Centre Sq · (610) 751-1053
Location

52 Centre Sq, Easton, PA 18042
Downtown Easton

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
media room
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
media room
2 bedroom Apt. located on Center Square in the Heart of Historic Downtown Easton! This 2nd floor corner apt. has been newly painted has oversized windows throughout with views of Center Square. Features hardwood floors, extra closet space, open living and dining room area with butler service window into the kitchen. The security door allows access to the building and has an annunciator panel for fire safety. Enjoy walking to fine restaurants, local shops, Easton farmers Market, city festivals, the State Theater and parks! Near major routes and public transportation! Landlord pays all utilities except for electric. Small pets considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 52 Center Square have any available units?
52 Center Square has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 52 Center Square have?
Some of 52 Center Square's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 52 Center Square currently offering any rent specials?
52 Center Square isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 52 Center Square pet-friendly?
Yes, 52 Center Square is pet friendly.
Does 52 Center Square offer parking?
Yes, 52 Center Square does offer parking.
Does 52 Center Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, 52 Center Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 52 Center Square have a pool?
No, 52 Center Square does not have a pool.
Does 52 Center Square have accessible units?
No, 52 Center Square does not have accessible units.
Does 52 Center Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 52 Center Square has units with dishwashers.
Does 52 Center Square have units with air conditioning?
No, 52 Center Square does not have units with air conditioning.
