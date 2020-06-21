52 Center Square

Amenities

2 bedroom Apt. located on Center Square in the Heart of Historic Downtown Easton! This 2nd floor corner apt. has been newly painted has oversized windows throughout with views of Center Square. Features hardwood floors, extra closet space, open living and dining room area with butler service window into the kitchen. The security door allows access to the building and has an annunciator panel for fire safety. Enjoy walking to fine restaurants, local shops, Easton farmers Market, city festivals, the State Theater and parks! Near major routes and public transportation! Landlord pays all utilities except for electric. Small pets considered.