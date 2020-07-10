/
apartments with washer dryer
31 Apartments for rent in Easton, PA with washer-dryer
Woodmont Place
100 Woodmont Cir, Easton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,455
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1139 sqft
Great location close to parks and dining. Units include air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, garbage disposal, granite counters and more. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, pool and clubhouse.
Wilson
Washington Court
1901 Washington Blvd, Easton, PA
Studio
$1,060
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,165
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,193
1100 sqft
Comfort, Convenience & Affordability combine to make Washington Court Apartments one of the most valuable living experiences in the Lehigh Valley (Heat is included!).
College Hill
613 Pardee Street
613 Pardee Street, Easton, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1294 sqft
Three bedrooms and one and a half bath half of a double in College Hill. Large living room/dining room area. kitchen with gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washer, and dryer. Laundry located off the kitchen area.
West Ward
601 Northampton Street
601 Northampton Street, Easton, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
700 sqft
Be the first to live in this beautifully restored building. Unit 402 is a penthouse unit and features a nice bright layout on the top floor with 2 bedrooms, new windows, flooring, gas furnace and central A/C.
West Ward
1023 Washington Street
1023 Washington Street, Easton, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
1 Bed 1 Bath first floor apartment available for immediate occupancy. Spacious deck out back, brand new flooring throughout, closet space, and basement access for storage. NO pets. Landlord pays water, sewer, trash. Tenant pays electric heat.
Easton
506 Berwick Street
506 W Berwick St, Easton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
804 sqft
Spacious, open concept 2 bedroom in a private, secured building awaits your arrival! This bright 2 bedroom unit located on the second level features keyless entry, updated flooring, granite countertops, neutral decor and updated appliances such and
Results within 1 mile of Easton
30 Hillside Court
30 South Hillside Court, Northampton County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
2028 sqft
Private gated community. This exclusive property is an upscale end townhouse with many extras. 3 bedrooms, 2.
Old Orchard
4883 Riley Road
4883 Riley Rd, Old Orchard, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
873 sqft
Discover Madison Farms, a luxurious collection of expansive & elegantly designed rental residences. Choose from 1 & 2 BR homes that include a beautiful master suite & up to 2 full baths.
1121 Pike Street
1121 Pike Street, Northampton County, PA
1 Bedroom
$950
511 sqft
Beautifully Maintained 1 Bed/1 bath Bungalow in Palmer Twp. * Stackable washer/dryer included. * Electric & gas heat. * Ceiling fan in living room & bedroom. * Just painted & new carpet in bedroom * Small shed included for each tenant.
College Hill
523 Paxinosa Road
523 Paxinosa Road East, Northampton County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1040 sqft
Wonderful Forks Twp location, this wooded lot high atop the ridge with spectacular views to the north is the setting of this 2 bedrooms professionally remodeled carriage house apartment.
2 Hillside Court
2 North Hillside Court, Northampton County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1639 sqft
This end unit condominium nestled in a private gated community offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, one car garage, laundry on 2nd floor, nice deck, washer, dryer & refrigerator are included. One months rent 1.5 months security.
321 Waterford Terrace
321 Waterford Terrace, Northampton County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1337 sqft
Enjoy carefree living in this Bay Hill model, located in the Morgan Hill golf course community. This unit offers 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The living room is highlighted by a gas fireplace and balcony with beautiful views.
702 Eden Terrace
702 Eden Terrace, Northampton County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1197 sqft
Guaranteed to steal your heart! In a great and well-maintained community, this charming condo offers it’s residents comfortable living and access to fantastic amenities.
Results within 5 miles of Easton
Upper Pohatcong
Sycamore Landing
1000 Birch Ln, Phillipsburg, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,545
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1239 sqft
Beautifully finished apartment homes as well as services, features and amenities that will make you feel like you are on vacation year-round.
Northeast Bethlehem
Bethlehem Townhomes I
3015 Easton Ave Unit 2, Bethlehem, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1057 sqft
Now offering onsite tours by appointment only and virtual tours, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Thursday 7/9/20 at 11:30AM. Call or email to get your open house link.
Central Bethlehem
River Pointe Townhomes
1416 Livingston St, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,805
1097 sqft
This Lehigh Valley apartment community is perfectly situated between New York City and Philadelphia. The pet-friendly one-bedroom apartments and two- to three-bedroom townhomes feature private parking, spacious floor plans and private balconies.
Bethlehem Townhomes II
3015 Easton Ave Suite 2, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bethlehem Townhomes offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom townhomes and apartments throughout the Lehigh Valley.
Greenwich
1219 Burrows Drive
1219 Burrows Dr, Greenwich, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2610 sqft
Ideally located, this Greenwich Chase colonial will be a great for commuters being within 5 min. of Rt 22, I-78 and a park & ride to NYC! Offering a freshly painted interior and brand new carpeting.
640 Royal Manor Road
640 Royal Manor Rd, Northampton County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2765 sqft
This beautifully renovated 3BR /2.5 BA Williams Township limestone manor house on 2.7 acres overlooks the Delaware River and a small wild trout stream. Fully furnished and equipped with linens, towels and cookware.
120 Franklin Court
120 Franklin Court, Northampton County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1548 sqft
Ready to move in 3 bedroom 2 and a half bath no carpet freshly painted . Renovated bathrooms . Close to major highways .
Results within 10 miles of Easton
West Bethlehem
Woodmont Mews Apartments
1345 Martin Ct, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,655
1008 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1219 sqft
Luxury apartments in park-like setting that boast extra-large floor plans, soaring ceilings and private balconies. Resort-style amenities include ultramodern fitness facility. Excellent access to major highways and close to historic downtown Bethlehem.
Pointe North
4445 Harriet Ln, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
1038 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1110 sqft
Near the Lehigh Valley Mall and Route 22. Each apartment offers modern kitchens, wood-style flooring and open floor plans. Located near a wildlife sanctuary. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats.
South Bethlehem
Saucon View
1 Saucon View Drive, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,671
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,914
1403 sqft
Near I-78 and I-22. The community features a pool with a clubhouse, concierge services and lots of green space. Each home provides a private balcony, lots of storage and a modern kitchen.
Northeast Bethlehem
Spring Garden Townhouses
1026 North Blvd, Bethlehem, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1472 sqft
Spacious apartments with individually controlled central heat, ample closet space, and basements in select units. Enjoy the swimming pool, tennis courts, and playground area. Located close to Routes 22 and 78.
