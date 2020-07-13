22 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Easton, PA
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Woodmont Place
100 Woodmont Cir, Easton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,455
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1139 sqft
Great location close to parks and dining. Units include air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, garbage disposal, granite counters and more. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, pool and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Wilson
Washington Court
1901 Washington Blvd, Easton, PA
Studio
$1,028
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,133
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfort, Convenience & Affordability combine to make Washington Court Apartments one of the most valuable living experiences in the Lehigh Valley (Heat is included!).
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Wilson
Lafayette Towers Apartment Homes
2040 Lehigh St, Easton, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$975
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,401
1261 sqft
For Those Who Want More...Discover luxury living at Lafayette Towers, a friendly and relaxing high-rise community with a number of unique amenities at your disposal.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Easton
506 Berwick Street
506 W Berwick St, Easton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
804 sqft
Spacious, open concept 2 bedroom in a private, secured building awaits your arrival! This bright 2 bedroom unit located on the second level features keyless entry, updated flooring, granite countertops, neutral decor and updated appliances such and
Results within 5 miles of Easton
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
39 Units Available
Upper Pohatcong
Sycamore Landing
1000 Birch Ln, Phillipsburg, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,545
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1239 sqft
Beautifully finished apartment homes as well as services, features and amenities that will make you feel like you are on vacation year-round.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 12:38am
2 Units Available
Bethlehem Townhomes II
3015 Easton Ave Suite 2, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$980
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bethlehem Townhomes offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom townhomes and apartments throughout the Lehigh Valley.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Northeast Bethlehem
Bethlehem Townhomes I
3015 Easton Ave Unit 2, Bethlehem, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1057 sqft
Now offering onsite tours by appointment only and virtual tours, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Thursday 7/9/20 at 11:30AM. Call or email to get your open house link.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 12:26am
2 Units Available
Central Bethlehem
River Pointe Townhomes
1416 Livingston St, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1097 sqft
This Lehigh Valley apartment community is perfectly situated between New York City and Philadelphia. The pet-friendly one-bedroom apartments and two- to three-bedroom townhomes feature private parking, spacious floor plans and private balconies.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Phillipsburg
Village Arms Apartments
461 Heckman Street, Phillipsburg, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
729 sqft
Located near the Delaware River, in beautiful Phillipsburg, New Jersey, Village Arms Apartments offers the best of all worlds. Here, you can enjoy all the advantages of urban living combined with the benefits of a rural atmosphere.
1 of 38
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
830 Texas Road
830 Texas Road, Northampton County, PA
5 Bedrooms
$3,995
4700 sqft
Gorgeous Home w/Many Amazing Amenities Now Available for Rent! - NOW FOR RENT! Gorgeous oasis sitting on a wooded lot w/ over 2 acres of land. 5,700 square feet of living space.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Phillipsburg
692 Columbus Ave
692 Columbus Avenue, Phillipsburg, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
1656 sqft
Amazing 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Phillipsburg. Amenities included: central air and hardwood floors. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Sep 1st 2020. $1,300/month rent. $1,300 security deposit required.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
268 WINDMILL CT
268 Windmill Court, Warren County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
Welcome to this charming multi-floor Deerfield unit in the highly desirable Warren Heights in Lopatcong. The first floor has a living room, dining room, eat in kitchen, sun room and a half bath.
Results within 10 miles of Easton
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
South Bethlehem
Saucon View
1 Saucon View Drive, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,432
995 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,912
1403 sqft
Near I-78 and I-22. The community features a pool with a clubhouse, concierge services and lots of green space. Each home provides a private balcony, lots of storage and a modern kitchen.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
West Bethlehem
Woodmont Mews Apartments
1345 Martin Ct, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,655
1008 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1219 sqft
Luxury apartments in park-like setting that boast extra-large floor plans, soaring ceilings and private balconies. Resort-style amenities include ultramodern fitness facility. Excellent access to major highways and close to historic downtown Bethlehem.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Pointe North
4445 Harriet Ln, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
1038 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1110 sqft
Near the Lehigh Valley Mall and Route 22. Each apartment offers modern kitchens, wood-style flooring and open floor plans. Located near a wildlife sanctuary. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
7 Units Available
West Bethlehem
Valley Park Apartments
2252A Catasauqua Rd, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,230
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
830 sqft
Colonial-inspired community with green landscaping, pool, volleyball court and business center. Located close to downtown Bethlehem. Recently renovated units with washer/dryer, hardwood floors and private patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Northeast Bethlehem
Spring Garden Townhouses
1026 North Blvd, Bethlehem, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1472 sqft
Spacious apartments with individually controlled central heat, ample closet space, and basements in select units. Enjoy the swimming pool, tennis courts, and playground area. Located close to Routes 22 and 78.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Northeast Bethlehem
110 Corona Street
110 Corona Street, Bethlehem, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1370 sqft
Extremely well maintained brick colonial on quiet street. Walking distance to Monocacy Park recreation area. 3 bedrooms, modern kitchen, central air, hardwood floors, garage. No smoking or pets!
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Central Bethlehem
128 West Union Boulevard
128 West Union Boulevard, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
630 sqft
Live, Work, and Play in Downtown North Bethlehem. "The Bungalow" is a brand new building consisting of one and two bedroom units with off street parking available.
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Bethlehem
515 thomas st
515 Thomas Street, Bethlehem, PA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
1310 sqft
Available 08/01/20 5 Bedrooms at $590 Per bedroom - Property Id: 310605 ATTENTION: LEHIGH UNIVERSITY COMMUNITY ONE MONTH FREE WITH 13 MONTH LEASE Brand new renovated 5 Bedroom 2 Bathroom unit for rent located within walking distance to campus.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Belfast
6018 Sullivan Trail
6018 Sullivan Trail, Belfast, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1020 sqft
This all brick updated 2 bedroom ranch home offers a large living room, large kitchen with granite counter tops, hardwood floors on most of the first floor & a brand new bath.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Belfast
5880 Sullivan Trail
5880 Sullivan Trl, Belfast, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
850 sqft
Totally remolded 2 bedroom 1 full bath first floor apartment with washer dryer in the unit. This unit offers granite counter tops, new flooring, new bath, fresh paint and off street parking for two cars.
Easton 1 BedroomsEaston 2 BedroomsEaston 3 BedroomsEaston Apartments with BalconyEaston Apartments with GarageEaston Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEaston Apartments with ParkingEaston Apartments with PoolEaston Apartments with Washer-DryerEaston Cheap PlacesEaston Dog Friendly ApartmentsEaston Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia, PAAllentown, PABethlehem, PANorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJLansdale, PAPhoenixville, PAHorsham, PAPrinceton, NJWillow Grove, PAPottstown, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PARoyersford, PAPhillipsburg, NJPlymouth Meeting, PAAmbler, PAHarleysville, PAJenkintown, PAGlenside, PABlue Bell, PAEmmaus, PAMacungie, PAFeasterville, PASuccasunna, NJPerkasie, PAAudubon, PANewton, NJRaritan, NJHatfield, PAWashington, NJNorth Wales, PAWyncote, PACollegeville, PA