/
/
lambertville
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:38 PM
28 Apartments for rent in Lambertville, NJ📍
200 S MAIN STREET
200 South Main Street, Lambertville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Immaculate apartment within walking distance to town. The heart of the apartment is a large country kitchen with ample cabinetry, side door and a laundry closet complete with a washer and dryer.
6 Ferry
6 Ferry Street, Lambertville, NJ
Studio
$1,200
Trend setting,1st floor studio apartment available August 1st, 2019. Unit completely renovated from top to bottom situated steps off the canal tow path. Free private laundry & storage for your bike.
15 Hillside Court
15 Hillside Court, Lambertville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,900
Breathtaking Panoramic Views! Totally renovated Upper Unit. Beautiful kitchen with granite counters, white cabinets and top of the line stainless steel appliances. Center island, wine frig and so much more.
59 N MAIN ST
59 North Main Street, Lambertville, NJ
Studio
$1,475
690 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
This recently renovated Studio apartment features an open floor plan and flexible living space. Galley kitchen, with stainless steel appliances. Walk to all your soon-to-be favorite cafes, shops and river activities. Includes 1 off-street parking.
150 S MAIN ST
150 South Main Street, Lambertville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,792
Furnished, linens, kitchen fully appointed, just walk in, sits high on a hill with across road access to the town of Lambertville and the towpath.
18 N UNION ST
18 North Union Street, Lambertville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Enjoy this fantastic unique New York City style apartment in the heart of Lambertville. Modern custom finishes meet the historic charm of an 1820's apartment. A must see! Original pumpkin pine floors & working fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Lambertville
732 BRIGHTON WAY
732 Brighton Way, Bucks County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$3,450
2168 sqft
North Pointe - NEW HOPE SOLEBURY SCHOOL DISTRICT Enjoy this 4 bedroom home that is located close to schools and downtown New Hope. Three levels of living with an attached two car garage.
1 PHEASANT RUN ROAD
1 Pheasant Run Road, Bucks County, PA
5 Bedrooms
$4,900
5039 sqft
Welcome to 1 Pheasant Run Rd in the Estates at Washington Crossing in Upper Makefield. This spacious, stone front home offers 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, and is complete with first floor Guest Suite with separate entrance.
Results within 10 miles of Lambertville
48 Columbine Circle
48 Columbine Circle, Newtown Grant, PA
4 Bedrooms
$3,450
2471 sqft
Newtown Bucks - For Rent - Welcome to this spacious, warm and bright Model home.
11 Holder Drive in Delaware Rise, Ewing, NJ
11 Holder Drive, Mercer County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
Rent just discounted to $2800 per month!! 5 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath 2 Story Executive Colonial in one of Ewing's finest and safest neighborhood Delaware Rise on side of mountain off Route 29 River Road overlooking the Delaware River located on half
528 Coachwood Ct
528 Coachwood Place, Newtown Grant, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2604 sqft
528 Coachwood Ct Available 07/01/20 528 Coachwood Ct - Pristine! This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, end unit townhome.
111 Laning Ave
111 Laning Avenue, Pennington, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
3165 sqft
111 Laning Ave Available 07/15/20 Your search for the perfect home is over! - Tucked away in picturesque Pennington along a quiet, tree-lined street, a stunning new quality constructed home is unveiled, piquing the interest of all who pass by.
32 N. Lincoln Ave Rear
32 North Lincoln Avenue, Newtown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1100 sqft
Unit Rear Available 08/01/20 Newtown Carriage House - Property Id: 294029 Wonderful opportunity to rent a lovely two-bedroom, one bath Carriage House in a quiet setting in Newtown Borough.
27 CONCORD LANE
27 Concord Lane, Bucks County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1248 sqft
Here is your chance to live in a huge 1-story apartment with use of the hot tub & gazebo sitting on 8+ acres of land being used as a horse farm! This unique property is available at your convenience.
200 N SYCAMORE STREET
200 N Sycamore St, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
12 sqft
The Promenade at Sycamore. Luxury apartments above the exciting retail landscape of Sycamore Street in Historic Newtown! One month's rent security, first and last month's rent. Tenants pay electric and cable - water, sewer, and trash are included.
5667 OLD YORK RD #STORE #7
5667 Old York Rd, Bucks County, PA
Studio
$1,100
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Store located in Holly Berry Square Shopping Center. End store on the right hand side of the strip. Rent is $1,200 per month plus $100.00 for Utilities and CAM. Financial Responsibilities: 1st month + 2 month's security.
516 E CENTER AVENUE
516 East Center Avenue, Newtown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
2243 sqft
Luxuriously restored Victorian on one of the most desirable streets and largest lots in Newtown Borough.
1206 BARRY CT #717A
1206 Barry Court, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Bright & Sunny 2 BR, 2 Bath Tapestry 1st Floor Condo Offering newer appliances, Neutral Decor, Spacious Master with Full Bath, Living Room with Sliders to Private Patio with Storage area. Within Walking distance to the Pool and Clubhouse.
145 SILVER LAKE ROAD
145 Silver Lake Rd, Bucks County, PA
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
3128 sqft
$4,200 LARGE FAMILY HOME WITH MOTHER IN LAW SUITE, FENCED YARD and SOLAR PANELS CLOSE TO EVERYTHING! 3,300 square feet with mother in law suite on an acre with large fenced in back yard. 6-bedroom 4.
1009 SWAMP ROAD
1009 Swamp Road, Bucks County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
3991 sqft
PLEASE NOTE: SHOWINGS BEGIN ON JUNE 6TH, 2020. This sprawling vintage stone farmhouse on a 67 acre equestrian estate in Buckingham is an ideal rental for those seeking the relaxed Bucks County lifestyle without the commitment of ownership.
62 ROUTE 31 N
62 Pennington Road, Mercer County, NJ
Studio
$850
2 Bedrooms
Ask
PARKING & STORAGE RENTAL- Situated off Route 31 in Hopewell Twp this storage area is located in the rear of the property utilizing a common access driveway on and off the property.
6205 CARVERSVILLE ROAD
6205 Old Carversville Road, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
660 sqft
Location! Location!Location........the perfect spot, nestled in the Center of Historic Carversville. Over-sized porch, hardwood floors and high ceilings it is second floor walk-up.
3505 SOCIETY PL #H1
3505 Society Place, Newtown Grant, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Clean and neutral describes this 1st floor condo in the Society Place section of Newtown Grant. Owners have renovated property with granite kitchen countertop, paint and carpeting last year. Enjoy the many amenities that are offered.
6600 GREENHILL ROAD
6600 Greenhill Road, Bucks County, PA
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
7400 sqft
THIS IS $15,000 A MONTH FOR RENT! NOT FOR SALE FOR $15,000! Barenhaus (~Bear House~) is an architecturally exciting residence hidden on 6.4+ acres in Solebury.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Lambertville, the median rent is $1,045 for a studio, $1,188 for a 1-bedroom, $1,436 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,868 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Lambertville, check out our monthly Lambertville Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Lambertville area include Moravian College, Northampton County Area Community College, University of Pennsylvania, Saint Joseph's University, and Temple University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lambertville from include Philadelphia, Bethlehem, New Brunswick, Norristown, and Levittown.
