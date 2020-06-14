Apartment List
12 Apartments for rent in Easton, PA with garage

Easton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg...
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
6 Units Available
Woodmont Place
100 Woodmont Cir, Easton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1139 sqft
Great location close to parks and dining. Units include air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, garbage disposal, granite counters and more. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, pool and clubhouse.
Results within 1 mile of Easton

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Old Orchard
1 Unit Available
4883 Riley Road
4883 Riley Rd, Old Orchard, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
873 sqft
Discover Madison Farms, a luxurious collection of expansive & elegantly designed rental residences. Choose from 1 & 2 BR homes that include a beautiful master suite & up to 2 full baths.

1 of 37

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
College Hill
1 Unit Available
523 Paxinosa Road
523 Paxinosa Road East, Northampton County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1040 sqft
Wonderful Forks Twp location, this wooded lot high atop the ridge with spectacular views to the north is the setting of this 2 bedrooms professionally remodeled carriage house apartment.
Results within 5 miles of Easton
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
3 Units Available
Bethlehem Townhomes II
3015 Easton Ave Suite 2, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1100 sqft
Bethlehem Townhomes offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom townhomes and apartments throughout the Lehigh Valley.

1 of 38

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
830 Texas Road
830 Texas Road, Northampton County, PA
5 Bedrooms
$3,995
4700 sqft
Gorgeous Home w/Many Amazing Amenities Now Available for Rent! - NOW FOR RENT! Gorgeous oasis sitting on a wooded lot w/ over 2 acres of land. 5,700 square feet of living space.

1 of 12

Last updated April 13 at 12:10pm
Northeast Bethlehem
1 Unit Available
2443 High Point Drive
2443 High Point Drive, Bethlehem, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1816 sqft
This homes location is perfect for any life style, conveniently close to major routes, grocery stores, restaurants, parks and elementary school.
Results within 10 miles of Easton
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
West Bethlehem
6 Units Available
Woodmont Mews Apartments
1345 Martin Ct, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,465
1008 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1219 sqft
Luxury apartments in park-like setting that boast extra-large floor plans, soaring ceilings and private balconies. Resort-style amenities include ultramodern fitness facility. Excellent access to major highways and close to historic downtown Bethlehem.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
South Bethlehem
7 Units Available
Saucon View
1 Saucon View Drive, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,423
995 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near I-78 and I-22. The community features a pool with a clubhouse, concierge services and lots of green space. Each home provides a private balcony, lots of storage and a modern kitchen.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1662 Kevin Drive
1662 Kevin Drive, Northampton County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2628 sqft
Beautiful and spacious 3 Bedroom Ranch RENT REDUCED! - This gorgeous and pristine three bedroom, 2.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Central Bethlehem
1 Unit Available
621 Center Street
621 Center Street, Bethlehem, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1836 sqft
Beautifully maintained 3 bedroom twin close to downtown Bethlehem only 1 block from shops & restaurants. Central air, modern kitchen with granite counters, gas range, new bath, economical gas heat, 1st floor laundry, replacement windows.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
South Bethlehem
1 Unit Available
807 Evans Street
807 Evans Street, Bethlehem, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1964 sqft
Lovely end unit townhome featuring hardwood floors, gas fireplace, granite countertops with tile backsplash, 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 baths, finished LL, gas heat, central air, one car garage.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Central Bethlehem
1 Unit Available
71 West Goepp Street
71 West Goepp Street, Bethlehem, PA
5 Bedrooms
$625
2000 sqft
STUDENT HOUSING ***** $625 PER BEDROOM $3,000.00 ENTIRE HOUSE*****Five bedrooms, Five and one half baths, completely renovated SINGLE home. This home has been stripped down to the wall studs and ceiling joists.
City Guide for Easton, PA

Situated on the banks of the Lehigh and Delaware Rivers in the heart of Pennsylvania’s Lehigh Valley lies the historic little city of Easton. A popular residential destination. Easton is a vibrant little city that plays host to some of PA’s most attractive and affordable apartments for rent. Looking to land the apartment of your dreams in Easton, Pennsylvania? Luckily, you’ve come to the right place, bold apartment hunter, because we’re pretty sure this snazzy little apartment guide we’ve thr...

Cheap apartments in Easton start in the $800 range, while spacious luxury units and townhouses typically go for between a grand and $1500. Especially at the more modern rentals in the Palmer Township, Wilson, and West Easton neighborhoods, amenities tend to be top-notch and often include complimentary cable/satellite service, indoor swimming pools, covered parking, modern kitchens and interiors, fitness centers, and free Wi-Fi. You’ll find a mixture of both brand-new and historic rentals in Easton, so be sure to give your new humble abode (especially if it falls in the latter category) a solid once-over before settling in.

Luckily, furnished apartments, pet-friendly one and two-bedroom units, and short-term leasing deals are all available in abundance in Easton. Waiting lists are uncommon (but not unheard of), and move-in specials pop up frequently, so don’t hesitate to scour the listings thoroughly for the best deals. Just bring along proof of income and a list of previous residences when you’re ready to commit to an apartment. Also, if you prefer a more urban vibe to your daily life, keep an eye open for the renting specials that often pop up at the lofts and condos that dot the downtown Centre Square district.

No matter how much you fall in love with your fancy new Easton, Pennsylvania apartment, at some point we imagine you’ll want to see what else your new stomping grounds have to offer. Playing host to an historic, sidewalk surfer-friendly downtown district, tons of scenic waterfront parks and hiking/biking trails, an indoor theme park, a performance arts venue, and a smattering of eclectic eateries, Easton is a city that has something to offer. So why delay? Start clicking away, best of luck, and welcome to Easton! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Easton, PA

Easton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

