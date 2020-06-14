12 Apartments for rent in Easton, PA with garage

Situated on the banks of the Lehigh and Delaware Rivers in the heart of Pennsylvania’s Lehigh Valley lies the historic little city of Easton. A popular residential destination. Easton is a vibrant little city that plays host to some of PA’s most attractive and affordable apartments for rent. Looking to land the apartment of your dreams in Easton, Pennsylvania? Luckily, you’ve come to the right place, bold apartment hunter, because we’re pretty sure this snazzy little apartment guide we’ve thr...

Cheap apartments in Easton start in the $800 range, while spacious luxury units and townhouses typically go for between a grand and $1500. Especially at the more modern rentals in the Palmer Township, Wilson, and West Easton neighborhoods, amenities tend to be top-notch and often include complimentary cable/satellite service, indoor swimming pools, covered parking, modern kitchens and interiors, fitness centers, and free Wi-Fi. You’ll find a mixture of both brand-new and historic rentals in Easton, so be sure to give your new humble abode (especially if it falls in the latter category) a solid once-over before settling in.

Luckily, furnished apartments, pet-friendly one and two-bedroom units, and short-term leasing deals are all available in abundance in Easton. Waiting lists are uncommon (but not unheard of), and move-in specials pop up frequently, so don’t hesitate to scour the listings thoroughly for the best deals. Just bring along proof of income and a list of previous residences when you’re ready to commit to an apartment. Also, if you prefer a more urban vibe to your daily life, keep an eye open for the renting specials that often pop up at the lofts and condos that dot the downtown Centre Square district.

No matter how much you fall in love with your fancy new Easton, Pennsylvania apartment, at some point we imagine you’ll want to see what else your new stomping grounds have to offer. Playing host to an historic, sidewalk surfer-friendly downtown district, tons of scenic waterfront parks and hiking/biking trails, an indoor theme park, a performance arts venue, and a smattering of eclectic eateries, Easton is a city that has something to offer. So why delay? Start clicking away, best of luck, and welcome to Easton! See more