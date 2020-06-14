Apartment List
/
PA
/
easton
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:35 PM

11 Apartments for rent in Easton, PA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Easton renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of y... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Wilson
5 Units Available
Lafayette Towers Apartment Homes
2040 Lehigh St, Easton, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,131
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1261 sqft
For Those Who Want More...Discover luxury living at Lafayette Towers, a friendly and relaxing high-rise community with a number of unique amenities at your disposal.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
6 Units Available
Woodmont Place
100 Woodmont Cir, Easton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1139 sqft
Great location close to parks and dining. Units include air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, garbage disposal, granite counters and more. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, pool and clubhouse.
Results within 1 mile of Easton

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Old Orchard
1 Unit Available
4883 Riley Road
4883 Riley Rd, Old Orchard, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
873 sqft
Discover Madison Farms, a luxurious collection of expansive & elegantly designed rental residences. Choose from 1 & 2 BR homes that include a beautiful master suite & up to 2 full baths.
Results within 5 miles of Easton
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Upper Pohatcong
72 Units Available
Sycamore Landing
1000 Birch Ln, Phillipsburg, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,535
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1239 sqft
Beautifully finished apartment homes as well as services, features and amenities that will make you feel like you are on vacation year-round.
Results within 10 miles of Easton
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:19pm
West Bethlehem
10 Units Available
Valley Park Apartments
2252A Catasauqua Rd, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
830 sqft
Colonial-inspired community with green landscaping, pool, volleyball court and business center. Located close to downtown Bethlehem. Recently renovated units with washer/dryer, hardwood floors and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
8 Units Available
Pointe North
4445 Harriet Ln, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,357
1038 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,568
1110 sqft
Near the Lehigh Valley Mall and Route 22. Each apartment offers modern kitchens, wood-style flooring and open floor plans. Located near a wildlife sanctuary. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
West Bethlehem
6 Units Available
Woodmont Mews Apartments
1345 Martin Ct, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,465
1008 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1219 sqft
Luxury apartments in park-like setting that boast extra-large floor plans, soaring ceilings and private balconies. Resort-style amenities include ultramodern fitness facility. Excellent access to major highways and close to historic downtown Bethlehem.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
South Bethlehem
7 Units Available
Saucon View
1 Saucon View Drive, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,423
995 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near I-78 and I-22. The community features a pool with a clubhouse, concierge services and lots of green space. Each home provides a private balcony, lots of storage and a modern kitchen.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Bethlehem
1 Unit Available
523 Second Avenue 10
523 2nd Ave, Bethlehem, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
896 sqft
Unit 10 Available 07/20/20 DOWNTOWN LOFT - 2 BED / 1.5 BATH - Property Id: 298758 Located just steps from Bethlehem's Historic Downtown. 2 Bedroom / 1.5 Bathroom (906SF) on second floor of elevator building.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
2920 CENTER STREET
2920 Center Street, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1488 sqft
Follow this private driveway to this spacious 2 bedroom, with vast upstairs space for art/exercise room and private entrance for possible office space.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
South Bethlehem
1 Unit Available
11 West 2nd Street
11 West 2nd Street, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1088 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 full bath Riverport Condo located on the second level of the gated building. Featuring a gourmet kitchen with Granite counters, hardwood floors, and balcony, this is an excellent unit.
City Guide for Easton, PA

Situated on the banks of the Lehigh and Delaware Rivers in the heart of Pennsylvania’s Lehigh Valley lies the historic little city of Easton. A popular residential destination. Easton is a vibrant little city that plays host to some of PA’s most attractive and affordable apartments for rent. Looking to land the apartment of your dreams in Easton, Pennsylvania? Luckily, you’ve come to the right place, bold apartment hunter, because we’re pretty sure this snazzy little apartment guide we’ve thr...

Cheap apartments in Easton start in the $800 range, while spacious luxury units and townhouses typically go for between a grand and $1500. Especially at the more modern rentals in the Palmer Township, Wilson, and West Easton neighborhoods, amenities tend to be top-notch and often include complimentary cable/satellite service, indoor swimming pools, covered parking, modern kitchens and interiors, fitness centers, and free Wi-Fi. You’ll find a mixture of both brand-new and historic rentals in Easton, so be sure to give your new humble abode (especially if it falls in the latter category) a solid once-over before settling in.

Luckily, furnished apartments, pet-friendly one and two-bedroom units, and short-term leasing deals are all available in abundance in Easton. Waiting lists are uncommon (but not unheard of), and move-in specials pop up frequently, so don’t hesitate to scour the listings thoroughly for the best deals. Just bring along proof of income and a list of previous residences when you’re ready to commit to an apartment. Also, if you prefer a more urban vibe to your daily life, keep an eye open for the renting specials that often pop up at the lofts and condos that dot the downtown Centre Square district.

No matter how much you fall in love with your fancy new Easton, Pennsylvania apartment, at some point we imagine you’ll want to see what else your new stomping grounds have to offer. Playing host to an historic, sidewalk surfer-friendly downtown district, tons of scenic waterfront parks and hiking/biking trails, an indoor theme park, a performance arts venue, and a smattering of eclectic eateries, Easton is a city that has something to offer. So why delay? Start clicking away, best of luck, and welcome to Easton! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Easton, PA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Easton renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Easton 1 BedroomsEaston 2 BedroomsEaston 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEaston 3 BedroomsEaston Apartments with Balcony
Easton Apartments with GarageEaston Apartments with GymEaston Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEaston Apartments with ParkingEaston Apartments with Pool
Easton Apartments with Washer-DryerEaston Cheap PlacesEaston Dog Friendly ApartmentsEaston Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAAllentown, PABethlehem, PANorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJLansdale, PAPhoenixville, PAHorsham, PAPrinceton, NJWillow Grove, PA
Pottstown, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PARoyersford, PAPhillipsburg, NJPlymouth Meeting, PAAmbler, PAHarleysville, PAJenkintown, PAGlenside, PABlue Bell, PAEmmaus, PA
Macungie, PAFeasterville, PASuccasunna, NJPerkasie, PAAudubon, PANewton, NJRaritan, NJHatfield, PAWashington, NJNorth Wales, PAWyncote, PACollegeville, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Lafayette CollegeMoravian College
Muhlenberg CollegeNorthampton County Area Community College
University of Pennsylvania