/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:17 PM
18 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Easton, PA
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
7 Units Available
Woodmont Place
100 Woodmont Cir, Easton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
865 sqft
Great location close to parks and dining. Units include air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, garbage disposal, granite counters and more. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, pool and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Wilson
5 Units Available
Lafayette Towers Apartment Homes
2040 Lehigh St, Easton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,131
940 sqft
For Those Who Want More...Discover luxury living at Lafayette Towers, a friendly and relaxing high-rise community with a number of unique amenities at your disposal.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Downtown Easton
1 Unit Available
220 Bushkill Street
220 Bushkill Street, Easton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
672 sqft
This 1 bedroom apartment features an open floor plan, modern granite kitchen and tiled bathroom, hardwood throughout- all in Easton's Historic Downtown! This apartment has its own in-unit washer and dryer, as well as energy efficient mini-split
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Downtown Easton
1 Unit Available
143 South 4Th Street
143 -45 S 4th St, Easton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,245
884 sqft
Beautifully restored Moose Lodge presents contemporary industrial style apartments in the heart of Historic Easton. These fantastic modern apartments feature period touches with an industrial feel including high ceilings, hardwood and tile floors.
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
West Ward
1 Unit Available
601 Northampton Street
601 Northampton Street, Easton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
600 sqft
Be the first to live in this beautifully restored building! Located at the crossroads of historic downtown & #westwardwonderful, these will not disappoint! New windows, flooring, gas furnace hot water heater and central A/C.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
West Ward
1 Unit Available
812 Ferry Street
812 Ferry Street, Easton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
600 sqft
Large one bedroom apartment on 2nd floor.Living room, EIN kitchen with skylights. Freshly painted, refinished hardwood flooring. Access to fenced backyard. Rent includes heat, water, sewage and garbage. Tenant only pays for lights and cable.
Results within 1 mile of Easton
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Phillipsburg
1 Unit Available
530 S MAIN ST
530 South Main Street, Phillipsburg, NJ
1 Bedroom
$950
Large 1 bedroom apartment with spacious living room. Dining room just off of kitchen. Large eat in kitchen with range/oven and refrigerator. Tenant to pay 1/2 of the oil bill.
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Old Orchard
1 Unit Available
4883 Riley Road
4883 Riley Rd, Old Orchard, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
873 sqft
Discover Madison Farms, a luxurious collection of expansive & elegantly designed rental residences. Choose from 1 & 2 BR homes that include a beautiful master suite & up to 2 full baths.
1 of 9
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
1121 Pike Street
1121 Pike Street, Northampton County, PA
1 Bedroom
$950
511 sqft
Beautifully Maintained 1 Bed/1 bath Bungalow in Palmer Twp. * Stackable washer/dryer included. * Electric & gas heat. * Ceiling fan in living room & bedroom. * Just painted & new carpet in bedroom * Small shed included for each tenant.
Results within 5 miles of Easton
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
3 Units Available
The Meadows at Lehigh
3310 East Boulevard, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$985
700 sqft
The Meadows at Lehigh offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments and 3 bedroom townhomes set on a rolling campus in beautiful Bethlehem, PA. Our beautiful, park-like setting is just steps away from Bethlehem's Historic Downtown.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 07:04pm
3 Units Available
Bethlehem Townhomes II
3015 Easton Ave Suite 2, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
800 sqft
Bethlehem Townhomes offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom townhomes and apartments throughout the Lehigh Valley.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Phillipsburg
2 Units Available
Village Arms Apartments
461 Heckman Street, Phillipsburg, NJ
1 Bedroom
$970
571 sqft
Located near the Delaware River, in beautiful Phillipsburg, New Jersey, Village Arms Apartments offers the best of all worlds. Here, you can enjoy all the advantages of urban living combined with the benefits of a rural atmosphere.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Upper Pohatcong
72 Units Available
Sycamore Landing
1000 Birch Ln, Phillipsburg, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,535
870 sqft
Beautifully finished apartment homes as well as services, features and amenities that will make you feel like you are on vacation year-round.
Results within 10 miles of Easton
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
8 Units Available
Pointe North
4445 Harriet Ln, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,358
1038 sqft
Near the Lehigh Valley Mall and Route 22. Each apartment offers modern kitchens, wood-style flooring and open floor plans. Located near a wildlife sanctuary. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
West Bethlehem
6 Units Available
Woodmont Mews Apartments
1345 Martin Ct, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,465
1008 sqft
Luxury apartments in park-like setting that boast extra-large floor plans, soaring ceilings and private balconies. Resort-style amenities include ultramodern fitness facility. Excellent access to major highways and close to historic downtown Bethlehem.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
South Bethlehem
7 Units Available
Saucon View
1 Saucon View Drive, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,423
995 sqft
Near I-78 and I-22. The community features a pool with a clubhouse, concierge services and lots of green space. Each home provides a private balcony, lots of storage and a modern kitchen.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:10pm
West Bethlehem
9 Units Available
Valley Park Apartments
2252A Catasauqua Rd, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
695 sqft
Colonial-inspired community with green landscaping, pool, volleyball court and business center. Located close to downtown Bethlehem. Recently renovated units with washer/dryer, hardwood floors and private patio/balcony.
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Northeast Bethlehem
1 Unit Available
3032 Linden Street
3032 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
742 sqft
Brand new, ultra modern, second floor, one bedroom apartment with stainless steel apron sink and appliances, Corian countertops with subway tile backsplash and plenty of cabinets.
Similar Pages
Easton 1 BedroomsEaston 2 BedroomsEaston 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEaston 3 BedroomsEaston Apartments with Balcony
Easton Apartments with GarageEaston Apartments with GymEaston Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEaston Apartments with ParkingEaston Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PAAllentown, PABethlehem, PANorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJLansdale, PAPhoenixville, PAHorsham, PAPrinceton, NJWillow Grove, PA
Pottstown, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PARoyersford, PAPhillipsburg, NJPlymouth Meeting, PAAmbler, PAHarleysville, PAJenkintown, PAGlenside, PABlue Bell, PAEmmaus, PA