143 South 4Th Street

Beautifully restored Moose Lodge presents contemporary industrial style apartments in the heart of Historic Easton. These fantastic modern apartments feature period touches with an industrial feel including high ceilings, hardwood and tile floors. Each unit has economical gas heat, laundry, central air and your own private entrance. This one bedroom unit is a 2 level townhouse style apartment with 1 ½ baths. Unit has economical gas heat, laundry, central air and your own private entrance. Conveniently located by Easton’s urban community at Centre Square offering a variety of amenities such as great restaurants, shopping, galleries and night life. Minutes from I-78, Rte 22 and Rte 33. Tenant responsible for gas, electric, water, cable and internet. Landlord pays sewer/trash. Non-smoking building. Cat will be accepted with approval from landlord and extra monthly fee.