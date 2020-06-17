All apartments in Easton
Easton, PA
143 South 4Th Street
143 South 4Th Street

143 -45 S 4th St · (610) 393-9877
Location

143 -45 S 4th St, Easton, PA 18042
Downtown Easton

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 13 · Avail. now

$1,245

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Beautifully restored Moose Lodge presents contemporary industrial style apartments in the heart of Historic Easton. These fantastic modern apartments feature period touches with an industrial feel including high ceilings, hardwood and tile floors. Each unit has economical gas heat, laundry, central air and your own private entrance. This one bedroom unit is a 2 level townhouse style apartment with 1 ½ baths. Unit has economical gas heat, laundry, central air and your own private entrance. Conveniently located by Easton’s urban community at Centre Square offering a variety of amenities such as great restaurants, shopping, galleries and night life. Minutes from I-78, Rte 22 and Rte 33. Tenant responsible for gas, electric, water, cable and internet. Landlord pays sewer/trash. Non-smoking building. Cat will be accepted with approval from landlord and extra monthly fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 143 South 4Th Street have any available units?
143 South 4Th Street has a unit available for $1,245 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 143 South 4Th Street have?
Some of 143 South 4Th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 143 South 4Th Street currently offering any rent specials?
143 South 4Th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 143 South 4Th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 143 South 4Th Street is pet friendly.
Does 143 South 4Th Street offer parking?
Yes, 143 South 4Th Street does offer parking.
Does 143 South 4Th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 143 South 4Th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 143 South 4Th Street have a pool?
No, 143 South 4Th Street does not have a pool.
Does 143 South 4Th Street have accessible units?
No, 143 South 4Th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 143 South 4Th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 143 South 4Th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 143 South 4Th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 143 South 4Th Street has units with air conditioning.
