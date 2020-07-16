All apartments in Delaware County
Delaware County, PA
622 E WILTSHIRE DRIVE
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

622 E WILTSHIRE DRIVE

622 East Wiltshire Drive · (610) 565-1995
Location

622 East Wiltshire Drive, Delaware County, PA 19086

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Ready and waiting this well maintained and beautifully cared for three bedroom, two and a half bath home is located in the highly sought after Wallingford Swarthmore school district! This home has many great features including beautiful hardwood floors, a large living room, dining room with sliding doors that lead to the deck in rear of house, a yard with a shed and a private drive. The charming eat-in kitchen comes with a refrigerator. On the second floor is the master bedroom with a master bath, two additional bedrooms with spacious closets and a hall bath. The basement is finished and features the laundry area that comes equipped with a washer and dryer. Ceilings fans throughout the house and Central Air! This home in conveniently located near major routes, shopping, restaurants. Two months rent and 1 month security deposit required to move in. Pets - case by case basis and requires a pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 622 E WILTSHIRE DRIVE have any available units?
622 E WILTSHIRE DRIVE has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 622 E WILTSHIRE DRIVE have?
Some of 622 E WILTSHIRE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 622 E WILTSHIRE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
622 E WILTSHIRE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 622 E WILTSHIRE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 622 E WILTSHIRE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 622 E WILTSHIRE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 622 E WILTSHIRE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 622 E WILTSHIRE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 622 E WILTSHIRE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 622 E WILTSHIRE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 622 E WILTSHIRE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 622 E WILTSHIRE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 622 E WILTSHIRE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 622 E WILTSHIRE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 622 E WILTSHIRE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 622 E WILTSHIRE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 622 E WILTSHIRE DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
