622 E WILTSHIRE DRIVE

Ready and waiting this well maintained and beautifully cared for three bedroom, two and a half bath home is located in the highly sought after Wallingford Swarthmore school district! This home has many great features including beautiful hardwood floors, a large living room, dining room with sliding doors that lead to the deck in rear of house, a yard with a shed and a private drive. The charming eat-in kitchen comes with a refrigerator. On the second floor is the master bedroom with a master bath, two additional bedrooms with spacious closets and a hall bath. The basement is finished and features the laundry area that comes equipped with a washer and dryer. Ceilings fans throughout the house and Central Air! This home in conveniently located near major routes, shopping, restaurants. Two months rent and 1 month security deposit required to move in. Pets - case by case basis and requires a pet fee.