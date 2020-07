Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets bathtub oven recently renovated smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible community garden courtyard dog park parking playground pool cats allowed on-site laundry 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments online portal smoke-free community trash valet

Contemporary, over-sized floor plans with luxury kitchens, tiled baths, large walk-in closets and washer-dryer create a special experience of comfort and style in every apartment and townhouse. There is plenty of well-lit parking right outside your door, in a beautiful setting of manicured lawns. Just beyond Meetinghouse's entrance is everything else you could need for a comfortable lifestyle. Regional Rail trains are minutes down the road. I-95 is just around the corner. Philadelphia International Airport is only 20 minutes away. Whether you want to shop, spend a night in the city (Wilmington, DE or Philadelphia) or hop on a plane, it's easy from Meetinghouse. Schedule your tour today!