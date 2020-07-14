All apartments in Prospect Park
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:56 PM

Preserve at Darby Creek

211 Lazaretto Rd · (610) 609-8932
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

211 Lazaretto Rd, Prospect Park, PA 19076

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 03C · Avail. Aug 23

$1,370

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 925 sqft

Unit 08A · Avail. Sep 10

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1020 sqft

Unit 13D · Avail. Aug 15

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1020 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Preserve at Darby Creek.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
playground
Welcome home to The Preserve at Darby Creek, Distinctive Two Bedroom Apartments and Townhomes. This unique garden apartment community is nestled within Prospect Park, Pennsylvania with close access to The John Heinz Wildlife Refuge, I-95 and I-476. Recently acquired in December 2015 by an affiliate of Friedman Realty Group, Inc., many exciting renovations are currently underway! We invite you to explore our community and its charming setting where our apartment homes feature two-story townhome style floor plans with excellent living space. Individual full-sized washers and dryers, gorgeously appointed kitchens, ceramic tile bathrooms, brick fireplaces and water views are only but a few of the unique features of our lovely community. Our location off of Lincoln Avenue provides easy access to public transportation and SEPTA’s Regional Rail, local shopping, dining and entertainment and proximity to major roadways and major employers such as Philadelphia International Airport, Taylor Hospi

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Preserve at Darby Creek have any available units?
Preserve at Darby Creek has 3 units available starting at $1,370 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Preserve at Darby Creek have?
Some of Preserve at Darby Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Preserve at Darby Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Preserve at Darby Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Preserve at Darby Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Preserve at Darby Creek is pet friendly.
Does Preserve at Darby Creek offer parking?
Yes, Preserve at Darby Creek offers parking.
Does Preserve at Darby Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Preserve at Darby Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Preserve at Darby Creek have a pool?
No, Preserve at Darby Creek does not have a pool.
Does Preserve at Darby Creek have accessible units?
No, Preserve at Darby Creek does not have accessible units.
Does Preserve at Darby Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Preserve at Darby Creek has units with dishwashers.
Does Preserve at Darby Creek have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Preserve at Darby Creek has units with air conditioning.
