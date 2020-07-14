Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access playground

Welcome home to The Preserve at Darby Creek, Distinctive Two Bedroom Apartments and Townhomes. This unique garden apartment community is nestled within Prospect Park, Pennsylvania with close access to The John Heinz Wildlife Refuge, I-95 and I-476. Recently acquired in December 2015 by an affiliate of Friedman Realty Group, Inc., many exciting renovations are currently underway! We invite you to explore our community and its charming setting where our apartment homes feature two-story townhome style floor plans with excellent living space. Individual full-sized washers and dryers, gorgeously appointed kitchens, ceramic tile bathrooms, brick fireplaces and water views are only but a few of the unique features of our lovely community. Our location off of Lincoln Avenue provides easy access to public transportation and SEPTA’s Regional Rail, local shopping, dining and entertainment and proximity to major roadways and major employers such as Philadelphia International Airport, Taylor Hospi