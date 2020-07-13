All apartments in Boothwyn
Find more places like Willowbrook.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boothwyn, PA
/
Willowbrook
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:58 PM

Willowbrook

3360 Chichester Ave · (610) 609-7081
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3360 Chichester Ave, Boothwyn, PA 19061

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit Q-Q-12 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,072

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit O-O-12 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,072

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit O-O-11 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,072

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit A-A-22 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,255

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit J-J-17 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,255

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit J-J-2 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,255

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 800 sqft

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Willowbrook.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
gym
pet friendly
internet access
Willowbrook Apartments are designed to exceed your expectations. Perfectly nestled in the heart of Delaware County, PA we are just minutes from local restaurants, shops, culture, nightlife, parks, golf courses and historical sites. Our convenient prime location provides a short commute to Routes I-95, I-45 and PA 202, for an easy commute to Wilmington, DE and Philadelphia, PA. Our spacious 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans come with wall to wall carpet, central air, dishwashers. Also for your convenience, we have laundry facilities located in each building as well as in some upgraded units. Come cool off during those hot summer days in our sparkling pool, with grills close by to cook your favorite meals. Our professional management and maintenance staff are located on site to eagerly provide exceptional service to you. We want you to get that “Ahh…home!” feeling every time you walk in the door to your beautiful apartment home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $870 ($199 OAC)
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Utility Fee: $39/month, Admin Fee: $10/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot: Parking Permit Required.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Willowbrook have any available units?
Willowbrook has 18 units available starting at $1,072 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Willowbrook have?
Some of Willowbrook's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Willowbrook currently offering any rent specials?
Willowbrook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Willowbrook pet-friendly?
Yes, Willowbrook is pet friendly.
Does Willowbrook offer parking?
Yes, Willowbrook offers parking.
Does Willowbrook have units with washers and dryers?
No, Willowbrook does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Willowbrook have a pool?
Yes, Willowbrook has a pool.
Does Willowbrook have accessible units?
No, Willowbrook does not have accessible units.
Does Willowbrook have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Willowbrook has units with dishwashers.
Does Willowbrook have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Willowbrook has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Willowbrook?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Meetinghouse
3131 Meetinghouse Rd
Boothwyn, PA 19061

Similar Pages

Boothwyn 1 BedroomsBoothwyn 2 Bedrooms
Boothwyn 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBoothwyn Dog Friendly Apartments
Boothwyn Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PANewark, DEWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PACamden, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAHorsham, PA
Glassboro, NJWillow Grove, PAPottstown, PABear, DEArdmore, PALindenwold, NJBeckett, NJPitman, NJAudubon, NJRunnemede, NJAudubon, PAHaddon Heights, NJ
Carneys Point, NJStratford, NJNorth Wales, PAWyncote, PACollegeville, PAMagnolia, NJMerchantville, NJTurnersville, NJThorndale, PASpring City, PAMorton, PAEast Lansdowne, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
University of Delaware
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity