Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed gym pet friendly internet access

Willowbrook Apartments are designed to exceed your expectations. Perfectly nestled in the heart of Delaware County, PA we are just minutes from local restaurants, shops, culture, nightlife, parks, golf courses and historical sites. Our convenient prime location provides a short commute to Routes I-95, I-45 and PA 202, for an easy commute to Wilmington, DE and Philadelphia, PA. Our spacious 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans come with wall to wall carpet, central air, dishwashers. Also for your convenience, we have laundry facilities located in each building as well as in some upgraded units. Come cool off during those hot summer days in our sparkling pool, with grills close by to cook your favorite meals. Our professional management and maintenance staff are located on site to eagerly provide exceptional service to you. We want you to get that “Ahh…home!” feeling every time you walk in the door to your beautiful apartment home.