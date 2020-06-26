The Lantern at Glen Mills

Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $400 amenity fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Detached garage: $150/month, Detached garage with driveway: $200/month. Garage lot. Surface lot.
Storage Details: Storage units: $50/month, Detached garage: $150/month, Detached garage with driveway: $200/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.