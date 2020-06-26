All apartments in West Chester
The Lantern at Glen Mills
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:53 AM

The Lantern at Glen Mills

100 Cornerstone Dr · (302) 244-5367
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
West Chester
Location

100 Cornerstone Dr, West Chester, PA 19342

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 03302 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,424

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 08204 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,606

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 886 sqft

Unit 14307 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,606

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 886 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 03203 · Avail. Sep 21

$1,713

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1240 sqft

Unit 06305 · Avail. Oct 10

$1,731

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1157 sqft

Unit 01206 · Avail. Aug 24

$1,774

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1175 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Lantern at Glen Mills.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
ice maker
oven
range
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
volleyball court
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
coffee bar
conference room
e-payments
hot tub
smoke-free community
Pet friendly garden style community with flexible lease terms. Newly renovated apartments with granite, plank flooring, and stainless appliances.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $400 amenity fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Detached garage: $150/month, Detached garage with driveway: $200/month. Garage lot. Surface lot.
Storage Details: Storage units: $50/month, Detached garage: $150/month, Detached garage with driveway: $200/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Lantern at Glen Mills have any available units?
The Lantern at Glen Mills has 11 units available starting at $1,424 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in West Chester, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Chester Rent Report.
What amenities does The Lantern at Glen Mills have?
Some of The Lantern at Glen Mills's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Lantern at Glen Mills currently offering any rent specials?
The Lantern at Glen Mills is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Lantern at Glen Mills pet-friendly?
Yes, The Lantern at Glen Mills is pet friendly.
Does The Lantern at Glen Mills offer parking?
Yes, The Lantern at Glen Mills offers parking.
Does The Lantern at Glen Mills have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Lantern at Glen Mills offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Lantern at Glen Mills have a pool?
Yes, The Lantern at Glen Mills has a pool.
Does The Lantern at Glen Mills have accessible units?
Yes, The Lantern at Glen Mills has accessible units.
Does The Lantern at Glen Mills have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Lantern at Glen Mills has units with dishwashers.
