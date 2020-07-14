All apartments in Bryn Mawr
Find more places like Radcliff House.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bryn Mawr, PA
/
Radcliff House
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:06 AM

Radcliff House

1000 Conestoga Rd · (610) 569-9976
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bryn Mawr
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1000 Conestoga Rd, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010
Bryn Mawr

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit A212 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,840

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Unit C266 · Avail. now

$1,840

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Unit C350 · Avail. now

$1,785

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Radcliff House.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
cable included
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
elevator
parking
pool
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
e-payments
internet access
Radcliff House is located in the heart of Philadelphia's prestigious Main Line. Situated in a lovely wooded suburban setting amidst lush landscaping and mature trees, the community is just blocks away from some of the finest shops, universities, schools, restaurants & cultural activities in the area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 4x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water
Pets Allowed: cats

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Radcliff House have any available units?
Radcliff House has 10 units available starting at $1,785 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Radcliff House have?
Some of Radcliff House's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Radcliff House currently offering any rent specials?
Radcliff House is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Radcliff House pet-friendly?
Yes, Radcliff House is pet friendly.
Does Radcliff House offer parking?
Yes, Radcliff House offers parking.
Does Radcliff House have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Radcliff House offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Radcliff House have a pool?
Yes, Radcliff House has a pool.
Does Radcliff House have accessible units?
No, Radcliff House does not have accessible units.
Does Radcliff House have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Radcliff House has units with dishwashers.
Does Radcliff House have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Radcliff House has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Radcliff House?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Rosemont Plaza
1062 E Lancaster Ave
Bryn Mawr, PA 19010
The Villas at Bryn Mawr
105 Charles Dr H1
Bryn Mawr, PA 19010
Conwyn Arms
830 Montgomery Ave
Bryn Mawr, PA 19010
Radwyn Apartments
275 S Bryn Mawr Ave
Bryn Mawr, PA 19010

Similar Pages

Bryn Mawr 1 BedroomsBryn Mawr 2 Bedrooms
Bryn Mawr Apartments with ParkingBryn Mawr Apartments with Pool
Bryn Mawr Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PAWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PACamden, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJ
Glassboro, NJWillow Grove, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PALindenwold, NJHarleysville, PABlackwood, NJJenkintown, PAGlenside, PAClaymont, DEMalvern, PA
Palmyra, NJProspect Park, PABlue Bell, PAYeadon, PAGreentree, NJEchelon, NJMedia, PABoothwyn, PABeckett, NJFeasterville, PAPitman, NJAudubon, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

Harcum CollegeRosemont College
Bryn Mawr CollegeUniversity of Pennsylvania
Saint Joseph's University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity