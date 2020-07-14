Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Radcliff House.
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
cable included
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
elevator
parking
pool
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
e-payments
internet access
Radcliff House is located in the heart of Philadelphia's prestigious Main Line. Situated in a lovely wooded suburban setting amidst lush landscaping and mature trees, the community is just blocks away from some of the finest shops, universities, schools, restaurants & cultural activities in the area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 4x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water
Pets Allowed: cats
