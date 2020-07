Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center car charging clubhouse elevator 24hr gym parking pool pool table putting green bbq/grill bike storage garage package receiving yoga cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr maintenance coffee bar courtyard dog grooming area e-payments fire pit internet cafe key fob access lobby new construction online portal smoke-free community

We are providing Virtual Tours, Self-Guided Tours, and In-Person Tours By Appointment Only. Contact us today so we can show you your next home! With an eye on the future of apartment living, Madison Ellis Preserve creates a new sense of place for today’s residents. The unique character of the Ellis Preserve master-planned community is unlike any other development in suburban Philadelphia. Residents will enjoy immediate proximity to Newtown Square’s latest fitness, retail, and dining options, as well as the area’s newest Whole Foods.



This is a place where upscale living meets walkable convenience. This is a place where modern aesthetics harmonize with a rich history and lush environment. This is Madison Ellis Preserve Apartment Homes.



Featuring studios for rent, 1 bedroom apartments, 2 bedroom apartments, and 3 bedroom apartments. Located in the suburbs of Philadelphia, it's luxury living in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania.