To schedule a self-showing call 717-921-4004 or click the link below.

This Single Family Home at 231 Charles Street Coatesville PA 19320 includes 1 off street parking space out back

Located in City of Coatesville & Coatesville Area School District.

Bedrooms: 3+

Bathroom: 1

Market Rent: $1095

Security Deposit: $1095

**Compass Property Never advertises on Craigslist and never takes Wire Transfers or Cash. We accept Cashier’s Checks or Money Orders for the Move-In Process. Our tenants pay online using their tenant portal or use our pay near me option after move-in.**



All tenants will pay a monthly tenant benefits package fee of $19 per month this includes $100,000 for liability and $20,000 of personal coverage. For a complete list of benefits see the Tenants FAQ under 'Find Rentals'



Special Amenities: 1 Off Street Parking Space Out Back

Heat: Gas Hot Water - Hot Water: Electric

Utilities Tenant pays: Electric, Water, Sewer, (Trash Billed by CPM)

Appliances: Electric Stove, Refrigerator

Accommodations: Outside Smoking Only, No Special Programs, No Pets



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,095, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,095, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.