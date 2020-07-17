All apartments in Coatesville
Last updated June 25 2020 at 2:38 PM

231 Charles Street

231 Charles Street · (717) 921-4004
Location

231 Charles Street, Coatesville, PA 19320

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,095

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1104 sqft

Amenities

parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
To schedule a self-showing call 717-921-4004 or click the link below.
https://www.compass.property/Self%20Showing/

This Single Family Home at 231 Charles Street Coatesville PA 19320 includes 1 off street parking space out back
Located in City of Coatesville & Coatesville Area School District.
Bedrooms: 3+
Bathroom: 1
Market Rent: $1095
Security Deposit: $1095
**Compass Property Never advertises on Craigslist and never takes Wire Transfers or Cash. We accept Cashier’s Checks or Money Orders for the Move-In Process. Our tenants pay online using their tenant portal or use our pay near me option after move-in.**

All tenants will pay a monthly tenant benefits package fee of $19 per month this includes $100,000 for liability and $20,000 of personal coverage. For a complete list of benefits see the Tenants FAQ under 'Find Rentals'

Special Amenities: 1 Off Street Parking Space Out Back
Heat: Gas Hot Water - Hot Water: Electric
Utilities Tenant pays: Electric, Water, Sewer, (Trash Billed by CPM)
Appliances: Electric Stove, Refrigerator
Accommodations: Outside Smoking Only, No Special Programs, No Pets

SEE ALL AVAILABLE LISTINGS @ https://www.compass.property/available-rentals/ COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT LLC ***WE NEVER ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST***

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,095, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,095, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 231 Charles Street have any available units?
231 Charles Street has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 231 Charles Street currently offering any rent specials?
231 Charles Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 231 Charles Street pet-friendly?
No, 231 Charles Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coatesville.
Does 231 Charles Street offer parking?
Yes, 231 Charles Street offers parking.
Does 231 Charles Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 231 Charles Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 231 Charles Street have a pool?
No, 231 Charles Street does not have a pool.
Does 231 Charles Street have accessible units?
No, 231 Charles Street does not have accessible units.
Does 231 Charles Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 231 Charles Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 231 Charles Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 231 Charles Street does not have units with air conditioning.
