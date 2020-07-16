/
1 bedroom apartments
10 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Coatesville, PA
Millview Apartment Homes
100 Cobblestone Dr, Coatesville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,265
808 sqft
Nestled high on a wooded hillside in picturesque Chester County, Millview Apartment Homes boasts contemporary designs with bright and spacious one and two bedroom floor plans.
903 WAGONTOWN ROAD
903 Wagontown Road, Chester County, PA
1 Bedroom
$995
700 sqft
Cozy 1 BR/1BA apartment located in residential community of Coatesville. Features: 1 BR, Full Kitchen with gas stove, Living room with ceiling fan, Extra-large fenced yard, Special Feature-Detached finished shed with washer/dryer hook up.
The Preserve at Milltown
500 Meadowlake Dr, Downingtown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,290
790 sqft
Located close to I-476 and SEPTA train line, which offers hassle-free access to Exton Square Mall. Furnished homes with individual climate control, private entrances and fireplaces.
The Fairways
100 1st Montgomery Blvd, Thorndale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
910 sqft
The Fairways Apartments and Townhomes offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes for rent in Thorndale, PA. Each of our unique, affordable apartment homes features pet-friendly living and an in-unit washer and dryer.
216 BEAVER CREEK ROAD
216 Beaver Creek Rd, Chester County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
750 sqft
1st floor 1 bedroom apartment in a charming converted carriage house overlooking over 30 acres of protected farmlands. A beautiful country setting yet just minutes from Downingtown.
AVE Downingtown
1236 E Lancaster Ave, Downingtown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,351
874 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Downingtown for your new home! Sign a lease for 6 months or longer and receive 8 weeks free rent! Look & Lease Bonus: Your move-in fee will be waived if you sign a lease within 48 hours of touring.
Heritage Crystal Springs
200 North Church Street, Parkesburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,145
573 sqft
Situated in a landscape of wooded hills, this complex offers one- and two-bedroom apartments just minutes from Rt. 30 and Rt. 10. Each unit offers fully updated kitchens, a patio, and on-site laundry.
314 Washington Ave
314 Washington Avenue, Downingtown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
314 Washington 3rd floor Charming 1 Bed/1 Bath with tiled shower. A 3rd floor apartment on a quiet block in Downingtown offered for rent and available immediately. Beautiful Kitchen with stainless steel appliances.
769 CHESTNUT STREET
769 Chestnut Street, Honey Brook, PA
1 Bedroom
$900
1907 sqft
Cozy 1 bedroom apartment with basement storage & off street parking. Rent includes water & sewer. Walk to restaurants, banks, stores, post office, library, & park. Short drive to major routes and PA turnpike in Morgantown.
325 WASHINGTON AVENUE
325 Washington Avenue, Downingtown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
500 sqft
Recently Updated first floor apartment 1 Bed/1 Bath Unit for rent right in the heart of Downingtown Borough. No Pets allowed, looking for good high quality tenant.
