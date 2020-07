Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage sauna cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park media room

Nestled high on a wooded hillside in picturesque Chester County, Millview Apartment Homes boasts contemporary designs with bright and spacious one and two bedroom floor plans. With a brand new luxurious atmosphere, amazing amenities, and a maintenance free lifestyle, Millview Apartment Homes is more than you could imagine at less than you would expect!