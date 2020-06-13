/
/
amity gardens
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:55 PM
14 Apartments for rent in Amity Gardens, PA📍
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 12:42pm
3 Units Available
Heritage Amity Commons
600 Lake Drive, Amity Gardens, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
917 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
849 sqft
Offering one-, two-, and three-bedroom pet-friendly units, this complex is just minutes from downtown. Amenities include granite-style countertops, upgraded appliances, hardwood-style floors, and new fans and fixtures.
Results within 5 miles of Amity Gardens
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 05:30pm
2 Units Available
Pottsgrove Townhomes
201 Jay St, Stowe, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
863 sqft
Well-appointed townhomes with in-unit laundry, corian countertops and new bath fixtures. Community highlights include a dog park, tennis courts and play area. By the Pottstown Bypass. Near shops and restaurants around Benjamin Franklin Highway.
Results within 10 miles of Amity Gardens
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 06:07pm
$
11 Units Available
ReNew Glenmoore
900 Selwyn Pl, Exton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1188 sqft
Modern community near Rt. 100. Outstanding extras including a fireplace, patio or balcony, and extra storage. Pet-friendly community. On-site amenities include full concierge service, 24-hour gym, clubhouse and garages. Pool.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 12:26pm
2 Units Available
Highland Manor
850 E Schuylkill Rd, Pottstown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$970
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
820 sqft
Conveniently located just off of the Pottstown Bypass, these apartments feature modern kitchens and come tastefully furnished. Pet-friendly apartment complex with pool and gym. Very close to Kenilworth Park for outdoor recreation.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated May 19 at 12:16pm
$
Lorane
33 Units Available
Exeter Village
200 Eastwick Dr, Reading, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,220
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1310 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1323 sqft
Near I-176, Downtown Reading and the Turnpike. Apartments feature private patios, eat-in kitchens, vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplaces. Onsite amenities include a car care center, cardio fitness center, playground and pool.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated May 19 at 12:11pm
East End South
4 Units Available
Hillside Apartments
94 Hillside St, Pottstown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,065
495 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
965 sqft
Spacious apartments with ceiling fans and fully equipped kitchens. Community offers extra storage and laundry facilities. Near shopping and dining at Philadelphia Premium Outlets. Close to Benjamin Franklin Highway for a smooth commute.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
301 Main Street
301 Main Street, Oley, PA
6 Bedrooms
$2,150
3160 sqft
Large farmhouse located in historical Oley Township! Apply Today! - 6 bedrooms and 2 full, updated bathrooms. Wide planked hardwood floors kept beautifully throughout the home. Spacious kitchen includes a dining area and wood stove.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
166 Christine Dr
166 Christine Dr, Berks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1000 sqft
Welcome to easy living in Laurel Springs Community with this 2 bedroom, 3 bathroom condo for rent -- located right off of the bridge on 422 going into Exeter Township.
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Washington-Rosedale
1 Unit Available
601 KING STREET
601 King Street, Pottstown, PA
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
2330 sqft
Pottstown area gem!!HUGE 5 bedroom home.Renovated and remodeled top to bottom.All new paint, kitchen, and more...Plenty of space.Sec8 ok.mo + utils.Oil heat.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
23 W 2ND STREET
23 West 2nd Street, Boyertown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1286 sqft
Absolutely adorable 3-Bedroom Twin in Boyertown Borough. Short walk to town, the park, schools and more! Covered front and rear porches offer great space to relax in the shade of Summer. Rear yard and off-street parking.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Beech-Wilson
1 Unit Available
471 CHARLOTTE STREET N
471 Charlotte Street, Pottstown, PA
1 Bedroom
$900
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 471 CHARLOTTE STREET N in Pottstown. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
241 MUD RUN ROAD
241 Mud Run Road, Berks County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
3280 sqft
You'll love the amazing view of the Oley Valley farm land at this beautiful 120 year old home. Recently remodeled eat in kitchen with granite counter tops, farm sink, stainless steel appliances, pantry and recessed lighting.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
1525 FARMINGTON AVENUE
1525 Farmington Avenue, Halfway House, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2500 sqft
Beautifully renovated and updated, 3 bedroom 2 bath brick Dutch Colonial home for rent in the Upper Pottsgrove School District. The family room on the main level can serve as a large main level bedroom with adjoining full bath and walk in closet.
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Beech-Wilson
1 Unit Available
359 N FRANKLIN STREET N
359 North Franklin Street, Pottstown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
900 sqft
Rent for one year with animals is $1250.00 per month. If tenant signs a two year lease agreement then the owner will drop rent to $1200.00 monthly.If tenant does not have pets the rent is $1100.00 per month.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Amity Gardens rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,370.
Some of the colleges located in the Amity Gardens area include Moravian College, Muhlenberg College, Northampton County Area Community College, University of Pennsylvania, and Saint Joseph's University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Amity Gardens from include Philadelphia, Allentown, Bethlehem, Wilmington, and Norristown.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PAAllentown, PABethlehem, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PAWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PAReading, PA
Chester, PAPottstown, PAArdmore, PARoyersford, PANarberth, PAPlymouth Meeting, PAExton, PAConshohocken, PASpring City, PAChester Heights, PA