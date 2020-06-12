/
3 bedroom apartments
22 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Coatesville, PA
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
7 West 6th Avenue
7 West 6th Avenue, Coatesville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1030 sqft
To schedule a self-showing call 717-921-4004 or click the link below. https://www.compass.property/Self%20Showing/ This Single Family Home at 7 West 6th Avenue, Coatesville PA 19320 Located in City of Coatesville & Coatesville Area School District.
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
617 Belmont Street
617 Belmont Street, Coatesville, PA
To schedule a self-showing call 717-921-4004 or click the link below. https://www.compass.
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
341 Charles Street
341 Charles Street, Coatesville, PA
To schedule a self-showing call 717-921-4004 or click the link below. https://www.compass.property/Self%20Showing/ This twin home at 341 Charles Street Coatesville, PA 19320 includes a 2 Car Garage.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
532 E LINCOLN HIGHWAY
532 East Lincoln Highway, Coatesville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1300 sqft
Newly painted 3 bedroom apartment in Coatesville! New kitchen and floors. Boasts a walk in cedar closet!!
Results within 1 mile of Coatesville
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
799 WAGONTOWN ROAD
799 Wagontown Road, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
6197 sqft
Newly renovated end unit in Rock Run. Three bedrooms, bonus room, one bath, large living room, and large dining room. Brand new covered porch. One car garage, and one additional parking spot on the property. Showings Start 5/26.
Results within 5 miles of Coatesville
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
26 Units Available
The Preserve at Milltown
500 Meadowlake Dr, Downingtown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1215 sqft
Located close to I-476 and SEPTA train line, which offers hassle-free access to Exton Square Mall. Furnished homes with individual climate control, private entrances and fireplaces.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 01:10pm
15 Units Available
The Fairways
100 1st Montgomery Blvd, Thorndale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1500 sqft
The Fairways Apartments and Townhomes offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes for rent in Thorndale, PA. Each of our unique, affordable apartment homes features pet-friendly living and an in-unit washer and dryer.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
170 Lenora Ln
170 Lenora Lane, Chester County, PA
Charming & Private 4 Bdrm With Garage! - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
104 BROOKHAVEN LANE
104 Brookhaven Lane, Chester County, PA
As upon entering 104 Brookhaven Lane, a large 2-story colonial located in sought after Hopewell sub-division in East Brandywine township, you will notice the many upgrades to this 4,684 sq. ft. home.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
9 NICKLAUS DRIVE
9 Nicklaus Dr, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2000 sqft
Fabulous Applecross Country Club location! Club House, Indoor/Outdoor Swimming Pools, Tennis Courts, Fitness Center, Miles of Walking & Biking Trails & a 18 hole Nicklaus Designed Golf Course with Restaurant/Bar.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
102 FOX TRAIL
102 Fox Terrace, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1240 sqft
This property is available July 1. This beautiful townhouse is awaiting for you. Freshly painted walls in whole house (excluding bathrooms) , shampooed carpets on the personal floor and basement.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1887 BOULDER DR
1887 Boulder Dr, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2095 sqft
Brand New Townhouse, be the first one to live in, a new town home community perfectly situated between Downingtown and West Chester, Minutes away from Throndale/Paoli Train station with direct trains Philadelphia downtown.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1574 STOUFF ROAD
1574 Stouff Road, Chester County, PA
Masterfully restored 4 bedroom, 3 bath farmhouse on 5.2 acre plot. This home has been meticulously renovated and is ready for its next tenant to make it home and fully appreciate all of the home's modern amenities fused with historic charm.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
366 LAROSE DRIVE
366 Larose Drive, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1962 sqft
Welcome Home to this wonderful property in a great community! Very well maintained 3 Bedroom 3 bath(2 full bath and 2 half bath) Fantastic Location and convenient To Routes 30 and next to Chester County Airport.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
27 LOCKS FARM LANE
27 Locks Farm La, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1906 sqft
Located in the new section of Applecross Country Club, this Adirondack model boasts the features you are looking for! As you enter, you're beckoned further inside by the beautiful wide-plank hardwood floors to the large Chef's kitchen adorned by
Results within 10 miles of Coatesville
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
12 Units Available
AVE Downingtown
1236 E Lancaster Ave, Downingtown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,173
1340 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Downingtown for your new home!Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
410 WASHINGTON AVE
410 Washington Avenue, Downingtown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
This remarkable semi-detached twin on the East side of Downingtown is a complete remodel and going to be a fabulous place to call home. Owners are job transferring and renting to one lucky tenant.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
361 DONOFRIO DRIVE
361 Donofrio Drive, Downingtown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1250 sqft
Check out this great rental in Downingtown Borough that is well maintained. Located in a quiet neighborhood on a cul-de-sac. Beautiful kitchen with lots of cabinets and updated appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
304 JEFFERSON AVENUE
304 Jefferson Avenue, Downingtown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1403 sqft
A must see townhome! This bright and beautiful home offers a modern open floor plan. Watch the Good Neighbor Day fireworks from your own balcony. Walking distance from downtown, great restaurants, parks, trails, shopping, and transportation.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
45 LINCOLN DRIVE
45 Lincoln Drive, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2208 sqft
Beautiful townhouse at Chase at Bell Tavern. Fireplace and cathedral ceiling in the family room with palladium windows that offer lots of natural light. Second floor laundry is located conveniently next to bedrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
409 N ORCHARD STREET
409 N Orchard St, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2021 sqft
Visit this home virtually. Copy & Paste this link into your browser --> https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=nusnDVzxKqG - Welcome to 409 N. Orchard Street in the brand new community of East Village located in Downingtown Borough.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
110 AZALEA DR
110 Azalea Way, Downingtown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2128 sqft
This is an end unit which provides lots of windows for a very bright and cheerful open first floor living space, which encompasses the kitchen with granite counters, gas range and above range microwave....
