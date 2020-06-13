/
chester heights
133 Apartments for rent in Chester Heights, PA📍
4 Units Available
Madison Glen Mills
512 Coventry Ln, Chester Heights, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,465
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,637
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet community with landscaped grounds, resort-style pool, and fitness center. One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes with private entrances, updated kitchens and washer/dryer in every unit.
1 Unit Available
183 Bishop Dr
183 Bishops Drive, Chester Heights, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
This beautiful townhouse is located in a lovely community conveniently located near US-1. Upon entering the home you are greeted with a lovely living room which opens up to beautiful kitchen creating a sought after open floor plan.
18 Units Available
Willowbrook
3360 Chichester Ave, Boothwyn, PA
1 Bedroom
$947
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,138
800 sqft
Contemporary units with granite counters and walk-in closets. Tenants have access to a laundry center, coffee bar, pool and fitness center. Close to I-95. Near Henry Johnson Park for easy relaxation.
18 Units Available
Meetinghouse
3131 Meetinghouse Rd, Boothwyn, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary, over-sized floor plans with luxury kitchens, tiled baths, large walk-in closets and washer-dryer create a special experience of comfort and style in every apartment and townhouse.
11 Units Available
The Point at Glen Mills
1000 Ellis Drive, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,555
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,834
1181 sqft
Lovely new-construction apartments located just off Conchester Highway. Apartments are accented with granite counters, modern cabinets and hardwood flooring. Stainless steel appliances included. Several outdoor and indoor community recreation areas. Close to dining and shopping.
22 Units Available
The Lantern at Glen Mills
100 Cornerstone Dr, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,417
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,674
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,422
1407 sqft
The Lantern at Glen Mills offers close proximity to I-95 and Route 1. Units include amenities like fireplaces, garbage disposals and walk-in closets. The community is pet friendly and offers a conference room.
15 Units Available
50 at Granite Run
50 N Middletown Rd, Media, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,715
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,335
1228 sqft
The Promenade at Granite Run Apartments has something for everybody, with a variety of upscale amenities and close proximity to shopping and dining.
26 Units Available
Valleybrook at Chadds Ford Apartments
7000 Johnson Farm Ln, Birmingham, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,371
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,607
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,932
1425 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
28 Units Available
Whitney Apartments
7120 Society Dr, Claymont, DE
Studio
$1,121
921 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,099
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
941 sqft
Convenient to the Bala Golf Course and Schuylkill River, this community provides residents with free water and trash service, onsite laundry and elevator access. Pet-friendly units have wall-to-wall carpeting and an option for new kitchens.
1 Unit Available
11 Three Oak Lane
11 Three Oak Ln, Delaware County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
11 Three Oak Lane Available 08/01/20 11 Threeoak Lane Luxury Carriage Home at Cherry Creek - The courtyards at Cherry Creek is a neighborhood of luxury carriage homes located in one of the areas most beautiful natural settings.
1 Unit Available
707 APPLETREE COURT
707 Appletree Court, New Castle County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1075 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1/1 bath semi detached ranch home. Central A/C & Gas heat. Finished basement. Close to all amenities and easy access to major roadways. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, yard maintenance, snow removal and trash.
1 Unit Available
3860 GREEN STREET
3860 Green Street, Claymont, DE
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2225 sqft
Welcome to Darley Green. This is one of the hottest North Wilmington developments and beautiful new community in N. Wilmington." Location. Location.
1 Unit Available
1101 CLOVER LANE
1101 Clover Lane, Delaware County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Adorable, bucolic refitted barn located on a private lane and on the edge of Ridley state park. Recently remodeled with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath with on site laundry and spacious deck overlooking private green area.
1 Unit Available
6 MUSKET DRIVE
6 Musket Drive, Delaware County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1698 sqft
Magnificent 3 Bedroom/2.5 bath home available for rent, in the much sought-after Yorktown Community. Enter the foyer from the charming front porch. The main floor offers an open concept and hardwood floors throughout.
1 Unit Available
1016 W BALTIMORE PIKE
1016 West Baltimore Pike, Delaware County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
823 sqft
1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo in Riddle Glen. Beautiful sunny apartment with brand new carpet and freshly painted. Balcony off Living Room with panoramic view.The view from the balcony is breathtaking.
1 Unit Available
705 MEADOW COURT
705 Meadow Court, Delaware County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1320 sqft
Townhouse is tucked away behind Glen Eagle Square (Whole Food Market, Gap, Curries, and other stores and restaurants). The home owner's association nicely maintains the outside.
1 Unit Available
412 W BALTIMORE AVENUE
412 West Baltimore Pike, Media, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1808 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, single home, rental in the heart of vibrant Media Borough. Property is zoned HBO Residential and Commercial perfect for a home & business/office during The Covid stay at home mandate.
1 Unit Available
4302 FOX POINTE COURT
4302 Fox Pointe Court, Delaware County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1400 sqft
Immaculate townhouse in popular Springhill Farms in Unionville-Chadds Ford School District. Freshly painted throughout, newer carpet, HVAC, appliances, updated kitchen. Premium private lot backing to wooded open space.
1 Unit Available
3605 COLUMBIA COURT WAY
3605 Columbia Court Way, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1834 sqft
Wonderful Bright 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome with brand new hardwood floors and carpet throughout. All appliances included in Coveted Willistown Knoll Subdivision...
1 Unit Available
295 E JEFFERSON STREET
295 East Jefferson Street, Media, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
850 sqft
Welcome to Media Towers Apartments in the center of downtown Media!! The property is located just a block away from State Street where you will find shopping and entertainment galore.
1 Unit Available
1817 MEETINGHOUSE RD
1817 Meetinghouse Road, Boothwyn, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1688 sqft
Fantastic rental option in Boothwyn! This first floor unit offers a ton of space! Featuring an updated eat in kitchen, Spacious Living Area, Two First Floor Bedrooms, and a Fully Finished Basement that is currently being used as a master bedroom!
1 Unit Available
307 WORINGTON DRIVE
307 Worington Drive, Chester County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1000 sqft
Freshly painted lovely 2nd floor condo in Worington Commons! Once car attached garage- Great open floor plan With two suite bedrooms, kitchen in middle and great room. Nicely appointment in convenient location.
1 Unit Available
322 Amber St, Apt 2, Pittsburgh, PA 15206
322 Amber Street, Media, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 322 Amber St, Apt 2, Pittsburgh, PA 15206 in Media. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
3122 FIELDSTONE
3122 Fieldstone Court, Delaware County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2872 sqft
Welcome to this stunning 3BR, 2.2BA, 3-story townhome, is located in Garnet Valley SD, in the ever-popular community of Northbrook. This Magnolia floorplan features an additional 8'X16' expansion to all three levels.
