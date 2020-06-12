/
2 bedroom apartments
13 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Coatesville, PA
Millview Apartment Homes
100 Cobblestone Dr, Coatesville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1095 sqft
Nestled high on a wooded hillside in picturesque Chester County, Millview Apartment Homes boasts contemporary designs with bright and spacious one and two bedroom floor plans.
4 BRANFORD WAY
4 Branford Way, South Coatesville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Fabulous 2BR/2.1BA townhome in Branford Woods.
1064 WAYNE AVENUE
1064 Wayne Avenue, South Coatesville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
35024 sqft
This is a 62+ community . . . . . . Development is known as Hampshire Town Houses on Wayne Avenge off West Chester Road in South Coatesville. This unit is a 1st floor flat.
1114 WAYNE AVENUE
1114 Wayne Ave, South Coatesville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
35024 sqft
2nd floor, 2 bedroom flat in a 55+ community. No pets, no 3rd party leases.
The Preserve at Milltown
500 Meadowlake Dr, Downingtown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1025 sqft
Located close to I-476 and SEPTA train line, which offers hassle-free access to Exton Square Mall. Furnished homes with individual climate control, private entrances and fireplaces.
The Fairways
100 1st Montgomery Blvd, Thorndale, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
888 sqft
The Fairways Apartments and Townhomes offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes for rent in Thorndale, PA. Each of our unique, affordable apartment homes features pet-friendly living and an in-unit washer and dryer.
599 OLD HORSESHOE PIKE
599 Old Horseshoe Pike, Chester County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
3920 sqft
Newly renovated 2 bedroom on the 2nd floor. New Kitchen, new Carpet and Paint. Electric heat with Central Air Conditioning! One off-street parking space is included. Close to DCCC Downingtown campus. NO LAUNDRY IS AVAILABLE AT THIS BUILDING.
3007 LINCOLN HIGHWAY
3007 Lincoln Highway, Chester County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3007 LINCOLN HIGHWAY in Chester County. View photos, descriptions and more!
AVE Downingtown
1236 E Lancaster Ave, Downingtown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,991
1189 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Downingtown for your new home!Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
407 HIGHLAND AVE #2
407 Highland Avenue, Downingtown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
Large two bed one bath unit in Downingtown. Plenty of storage, natural light and an updated bathroom are just a few features of this fantastic home. Pictures coming soon and video tour available upon request. No pets.
321 W PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE
321 West Pennsylvania Avenue, Downingtown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
14144 sqft
Perfect in town location, 2 blocks to train, 1 block to bus, walk to park, restaurants, shopping. Rent includes all utilities except electric. Basement storage, Coin op washers & dryers in basement. Unit has stove & refrigerator.
3791 HORSESHOE PIKE
3791 Horseshoe Pike, Chester County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1300 sqft
Large 2 bedroom unit on first floor of rehabbed detached house. Off street paved parking lot. Next door to market. 7 miles to Morgantown, 9 miles to Parkesburg, 12 miles to Downingtown. Close to Rt 10 & Rt 322. Large yard (not fenced)
4691 HORSESHOE PIKE
4691 Horseshoe Pike, Honey Brook, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
2731 sqft
1st floor rear unit in Honey Brook Boro - Large rooms, refrigerator & stove included. Heat, water, sewer, lawn & snow removal included. Coin-op laundry in basement.
