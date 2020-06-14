12 Apartments for rent in Coatesville, PA with garage

Apartment List
Coatesville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
13 Units Available
Millview Apartment Homes
100 Cobblestone Dr, Coatesville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,215
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1095 sqft
Nestled high on a wooded hillside in picturesque Chester County, Millview Apartment Homes boasts contemporary designs with bright and spacious one and two bedroom floor plans.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
341 Charles Street
341 Charles Street, Coatesville, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1456 sqft
To schedule a self-showing call 717-921-4004 or click the link below. https://www.compass.property/Self%20Showing/ This twin home at 341 Charles Street Coatesville, PA 19320 includes a 2 Car Garage.
Results within 5 miles of Coatesville
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 01:10pm
15 Units Available
The Fairways
100 1st Montgomery Blvd, Thorndale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1500 sqft
The Fairways Apartments and Townhomes offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes for rent in Thorndale, PA. Each of our unique, affordable apartment homes features pet-friendly living and an in-unit washer and dryer.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
170 Lenora Ln
170 Lenora Lane, Chester County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2200 sqft
Charming & Private 4 Bdrm With Garage! - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
104 BROOKHAVEN LANE
104 Brookhaven Lane, Chester County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
4684 sqft
As upon entering 104 Brookhaven Lane, a large 2-story colonial located in sought after Hopewell sub-division in East Brandywine township, you will notice the many upgrades to this 4,684 sq. ft. home.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
9 NICKLAUS DRIVE
9 Nicklaus Dr, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2000 sqft
Fabulous Applecross Country Club location! Club House, Indoor/Outdoor Swimming Pools, Tennis Courts, Fitness Center, Miles of Walking & Biking Trails & a 18 hole Nicklaus Designed Golf Course with Restaurant/Bar.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
102 FOX TRAIL
102 Fox Terrace, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1240 sqft
This property is available July 1. This beautiful townhouse is awaiting for you. Freshly painted walls in whole house (excluding bathrooms) , shampooed carpets on the personal floor and basement.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
27 LOCKS FARM LANE
27 Locks Farm La, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1906 sqft
Located in the new section of Applecross Country Club, this Adirondack model boasts the features you are looking for! As you enter, you're beckoned further inside by the beautiful wide-plank hardwood floors to the large Chef's kitchen adorned by
Results within 10 miles of Coatesville
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
12 Units Available
AVE Downingtown
1236 E Lancaster Ave, Downingtown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,396
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,991
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,173
1340 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Downingtown for your new home!Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
304 JEFFERSON AVENUE
304 Jefferson Avenue, Downingtown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1403 sqft
A must see townhome! This bright and beautiful home offers a modern open floor plan. Watch the Good Neighbor Day fireworks from your own balcony. Walking distance from downtown, great restaurants, parks, trails, shopping, and transportation.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
409 N ORCHARD STREET
409 N Orchard St, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2021 sqft
Visit this home virtually. Copy & Paste this link into your browser --> https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=nusnDVzxKqG - Welcome to 409 N. Orchard Street in the brand new community of East Village located in Downingtown Borough.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
778 DORLAN MILL RD
778 Dorlan Mill Rd, Chester County, PA
Studio
$1,200
Great Space! Looking for somewhere to keep your treasures? Work on that project? Rehab that antique car? Well this is it! Over 1000 square feet waiting for you! Enhanced with a 12'W x 14"H overhead garage door and (1) "man door" this space offer
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Coatesville, PA

Coatesville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

