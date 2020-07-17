All apartments in Bucks County
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

4641 OLD OAK ROAD

4641 Old Oak Road · No Longer Available
Location

4641 Old Oak Road, Bucks County, PA 18902

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
Short term rental. Move right into this beautifully totally furnished home in excellent condition! Utilites included. This is the owners personal residence. One-three month lease preferred. Updated home is immaculate and furnished including appliances, housewares and linens for your convenience. The 9' and cathedral ceilings and the abundance of windows continue this spacious feeling. Open kitchen, great room with gas fireplace, living and dining rooms, and powder room complete the first floor. Three bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and laundry are on the second floor. Fully finished basement. Deck overlooks beautiful green space. Large driveway can easily accommodate a number of vehicles. Street parking and a parking lot are also available. Easy living. Great location to major roads and all that Doylestown has to offer. Exceptional CB schools! All this with utilities and lawn care included. Home will be professionally cleaned upon move in. $250 fee for move out clean. Garage is not included in the rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4641 OLD OAK ROAD have any available units?
4641 OLD OAK ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bucks County, PA.
What amenities does 4641 OLD OAK ROAD have?
Some of 4641 OLD OAK ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4641 OLD OAK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
4641 OLD OAK ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4641 OLD OAK ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 4641 OLD OAK ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bucks County.
Does 4641 OLD OAK ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 4641 OLD OAK ROAD offers parking.
Does 4641 OLD OAK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4641 OLD OAK ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4641 OLD OAK ROAD have a pool?
No, 4641 OLD OAK ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 4641 OLD OAK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 4641 OLD OAK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 4641 OLD OAK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 4641 OLD OAK ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4641 OLD OAK ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 4641 OLD OAK ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
