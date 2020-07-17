4641 OLD OAK ROAD

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace furnished

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Short term rental. Move right into this beautifully totally furnished home in excellent condition! Utilites included. This is the owners personal residence. One-three month lease preferred. Updated home is immaculate and furnished including appliances, housewares and linens for your convenience. The 9' and cathedral ceilings and the abundance of windows continue this spacious feeling. Open kitchen, great room with gas fireplace, living and dining rooms, and powder room complete the first floor. Three bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and laundry are on the second floor. Fully finished basement. Deck overlooks beautiful green space. Large driveway can easily accommodate a number of vehicles. Street parking and a parking lot are also available. Easy living. Great location to major roads and all that Doylestown has to offer. Exceptional CB schools! All this with utilities and lawn care included. Home will be professionally cleaned upon move in. $250 fee for move out clean. Garage is not included in the rental.