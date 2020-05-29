All apartments in Bucks County
379 PINEVILLE ROAD
379 PINEVILLE ROAD

379 Pineville Road · No Longer Available
Location

379 Pineville Road, Bucks County, PA 18940

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
Overlooking some of the most picturesque and preserved Bucks County landscapes, this fully furnished, one of a kind mid-century modern masterpiece is offered for a one-year rental. This residence was designed and renovated by renowned Bucks County architect Jim Hamilton in 2018. The spacious open living area on the main level includes a state of the art Chef~s kitchen with a commercial range; exhaust hood and a custom built pizza oven. Behind the kitchen, on the way to the mudroom entrance, is a spacious office suite with another full bath. A few steps to the upper level raises you to a large Master Suite that includes a spacious dressing room and a pair of French doors that open to a private deck. Then, off to the left, a second bedroom suite with it~s own full bath.A few steps down from the main level is a two bedroom suite with a large living space (Play room now) and another full bath and small kitchen. An easy commute to New York, Philadelphia and Princeton, this home is Smart Home Ready~bulbs, music and thermostats.There is an in ground pool being renovated now that will be completed for August.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 379 PINEVILLE ROAD have any available units?
379 PINEVILLE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bucks County, PA.
What amenities does 379 PINEVILLE ROAD have?
Some of 379 PINEVILLE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 379 PINEVILLE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
379 PINEVILLE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 379 PINEVILLE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 379 PINEVILLE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bucks County.
Does 379 PINEVILLE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 379 PINEVILLE ROAD offers parking.
Does 379 PINEVILLE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 379 PINEVILLE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 379 PINEVILLE ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 379 PINEVILLE ROAD has a pool.
Does 379 PINEVILLE ROAD have accessible units?
Yes, 379 PINEVILLE ROAD has accessible units.
Does 379 PINEVILLE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 379 PINEVILLE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 379 PINEVILLE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 379 PINEVILLE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
