379 PINEVILLE ROAD

Overlooking some of the most picturesque and preserved Bucks County landscapes, this fully furnished, one of a kind mid-century modern masterpiece is offered for a one-year rental. This residence was designed and renovated by renowned Bucks County architect Jim Hamilton in 2018. The spacious open living area on the main level includes a state of the art Chef~s kitchen with a commercial range; exhaust hood and a custom built pizza oven. Behind the kitchen, on the way to the mudroom entrance, is a spacious office suite with another full bath. A few steps to the upper level raises you to a large Master Suite that includes a spacious dressing room and a pair of French doors that open to a private deck. Then, off to the left, a second bedroom suite with it~s own full bath.A few steps down from the main level is a two bedroom suite with a large living space (Play room now) and another full bath and small kitchen. An easy commute to New York, Philadelphia and Princeton, this home is Smart Home Ready~bulbs, music and thermostats.There is an in ground pool being renovated now that will be completed for August.