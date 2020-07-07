Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool 24hr gym

Hollidaysburg Manor Apartments is a delightful apartment community nestled in Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania. Choose six spacious apartments each with abundant closet space and a patio or balcony. Residents enjoy the many outdoor recreational facilities throughout the beautiful grounds as well as strolls through the wooded lawns and gardens. Professional on-site management and 24-hour emergency maintenance assure you of the carefree lifestyle that you desire in apartment home living. Situated in the Allegheny Mountains, between Altoona and the County Seat of Hollidaysburg, Hollidaysburg Manor combines metropolitan living with the appeal of a small town. Perfectly located with easy access to the new I-99 Innovation Corridor, leading to most major northeast cities and Pennsylvania State University.