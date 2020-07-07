All apartments in Hollidaysburg
Find more places like Hollidaysburg Manor.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hollidaysburg, PA
/
Hollidaysburg Manor
Last updated July 7 2020 at 9:16 AM

Hollidaysburg Manor

1152 Four Leaf Lane ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1152 Four Leaf Lane, Hollidaysburg, PA 16648
Lakeside

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1228 · Avail. Sep 19

$890

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 136 · Avail. now

$1,240

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1115 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hollidaysburg Manor.

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
24hr gym
Hollidaysburg Manor Apartments is a delightful apartment community nestled in Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania. Choose six spacious apartments each with abundant closet space and a patio or balcony. Residents enjoy the many outdoor recreational facilities throughout the beautiful grounds as well as strolls through the wooded lawns and gardens. Professional on-site management and 24-hour emergency maintenance assure you of the carefree lifestyle that you desire in apartment home living. Situated in the Allegheny Mountains, between Altoona and the County Seat of Hollidaysburg, Hollidaysburg Manor combines metropolitan living with the appeal of a small town. Perfectly located with easy access to the new I-99 Innovation Corridor, leading to most major northeast cities and Pennsylvania State University.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hollidaysburg Manor have any available units?
Hollidaysburg Manor has 2 units available starting at $890 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Hollidaysburg Manor have?
Some of Hollidaysburg Manor's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hollidaysburg Manor currently offering any rent specials?
Hollidaysburg Manor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hollidaysburg Manor pet-friendly?
Yes, Hollidaysburg Manor is pet friendly.
Does Hollidaysburg Manor offer parking?
Yes, Hollidaysburg Manor offers parking.
Does Hollidaysburg Manor have units with washers and dryers?
No, Hollidaysburg Manor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Hollidaysburg Manor have a pool?
Yes, Hollidaysburg Manor has a pool.
Does Hollidaysburg Manor have accessible units?
No, Hollidaysburg Manor does not have accessible units.
Does Hollidaysburg Manor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hollidaysburg Manor has units with dishwashers.
Does Hollidaysburg Manor have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Hollidaysburg Manor has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Hollidaysburg Manor?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

State College, PAAltoona, PA
Johnstown, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Pennsylvania State University-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity