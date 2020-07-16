All apartments in Bucks County
3100 CENTENNIAL STATION
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:24 AM

3100 CENTENNIAL STATION

3100 Centennial Station · (215) 327-7442
Location

3100 Centennial Station, Bucks County, PA 18974

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,195

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2172 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
game room
pool
tennis court
Rare Rental at area's best 55 Plus Active adult condo development. Large 1st floor Corner unit with Private entrance and patio. Full finished basement (Apx 1000 additional Sq Ft), with exit to hall and stairs to outside exit. Owner Pays the condo fee. The renter gets the following included in the rent...cable tv, water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal, indoor swimming pool, exercise room, tennis court, ball room, game room, craft room, card room and a large common hall living/sitting area. This home is in great condition and has the size and privacy of a single home without all the responsibilities. The 1st floor features a large living room, coat/storage closet, dining room, kitchen with a breakfast bar. The spacious and bright main bedroom has a full bathroom, walk-in closet, ceiling fan and linen closet. There is an additional half bathroom with linen closet on this floor. The private lower level/basement features a Den/2nd bedroom, full bath, family rm, laundry rm, office, a large storage room and more. This home must be seen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3100 CENTENNIAL STATION have any available units?
3100 CENTENNIAL STATION has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3100 CENTENNIAL STATION have?
Some of 3100 CENTENNIAL STATION's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3100 CENTENNIAL STATION currently offering any rent specials?
3100 CENTENNIAL STATION is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3100 CENTENNIAL STATION pet-friendly?
No, 3100 CENTENNIAL STATION is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bucks County.
Does 3100 CENTENNIAL STATION offer parking?
No, 3100 CENTENNIAL STATION does not offer parking.
Does 3100 CENTENNIAL STATION have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3100 CENTENNIAL STATION offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3100 CENTENNIAL STATION have a pool?
Yes, 3100 CENTENNIAL STATION has a pool.
Does 3100 CENTENNIAL STATION have accessible units?
No, 3100 CENTENNIAL STATION does not have accessible units.
Does 3100 CENTENNIAL STATION have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3100 CENTENNIAL STATION has units with dishwashers.
Does 3100 CENTENNIAL STATION have units with air conditioning?
No, 3100 CENTENNIAL STATION does not have units with air conditioning.
