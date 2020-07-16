3100 CENTENNIAL STATION

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym game room pool tennis court

Rare Rental at area's best 55 Plus Active adult condo development. Large 1st floor Corner unit with Private entrance and patio. Full finished basement (Apx 1000 additional Sq Ft), with exit to hall and stairs to outside exit. Owner Pays the condo fee. The renter gets the following included in the rent...cable tv, water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal, indoor swimming pool, exercise room, tennis court, ball room, game room, craft room, card room and a large common hall living/sitting area. This home is in great condition and has the size and privacy of a single home without all the responsibilities. The 1st floor features a large living room, coat/storage closet, dining room, kitchen with a breakfast bar. The spacious and bright main bedroom has a full bathroom, walk-in closet, ceiling fan and linen closet. There is an additional half bathroom with linen closet on this floor. The private lower level/basement features a Den/2nd bedroom, full bath, family rm, laundry rm, office, a large storage room and more. This home must be seen.