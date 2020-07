Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance e-payments online portal

Revitalize your life style at KnightsBridge Apartments, located in beautiful Bucks County, PA. KnightsBridge Apartments offers new luxury apartment homes with new kitchens & baths, brand new appliances, new cabinets, private entrances and open style floor plans and washers & dryers. KnightsBridge Apartments is under new ownership and provides the best location directly off of Street Road minutes to Parx Casino, Neshaminy State Park and is within walking distance to fabulous restaurants & shopping. Commuting to work is a breeze with easy access to all major highways I-95, Rte. 1, Rte 63 & The PA Turnpike. Make Knightsbridge your new home today!