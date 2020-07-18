29 AVALON COURT

Amenities

Great townhouse in popular Doylestown Station with open floor plan and premium lot backing to woods. The main level has new wood floors in the living room and dining room and tons of natural light. The kitchen opens to the family room with gas fireplace and access to the deck. New wood floors throughout the upper level. Master bedroom has a walk in closet and large bath with double vanity, corner soaking tub, stall shower and water closet. Two more bedrooms, another full bath and the laundry room complete this level. A full daylight basement with sliders to the back yard offers adding living space for home office, playroom, or even guest quarters with a third full bath! Two car garage. Great location is walking distance to the elementary school and central park with it's walking trails and legendary Kids Castle playground. Minutes from town, shopping and more. No Pets Allowed.