All apartments in Bucks County
Find more places like 29 AVALON COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bucks County, PA
/
29 AVALON COURT
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:50 AM

29 AVALON COURT

29 Avalon Ct · (215) 234-7645
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

29 Avalon Ct, Bucks County, PA 18901

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1602 · Avail. now

$2,850

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2544 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
Great townhouse in popular Doylestown Station with open floor plan and premium lot backing to woods. The main level has new wood floors in the living room and dining room and tons of natural light. The kitchen opens to the family room with gas fireplace and access to the deck. New wood floors throughout the upper level. Master bedroom has a walk in closet and large bath with double vanity, corner soaking tub, stall shower and water closet. Two more bedrooms, another full bath and the laundry room complete this level. A full daylight basement with sliders to the back yard offers adding living space for home office, playroom, or even guest quarters with a third full bath! Two car garage. Great location is walking distance to the elementary school and central park with it's walking trails and legendary Kids Castle playground. Minutes from town, shopping and more. No Pets Allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 AVALON COURT have any available units?
29 AVALON COURT has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 29 AVALON COURT have?
Some of 29 AVALON COURT's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29 AVALON COURT currently offering any rent specials?
29 AVALON COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 AVALON COURT pet-friendly?
No, 29 AVALON COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bucks County.
Does 29 AVALON COURT offer parking?
Yes, 29 AVALON COURT offers parking.
Does 29 AVALON COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29 AVALON COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 AVALON COURT have a pool?
No, 29 AVALON COURT does not have a pool.
Does 29 AVALON COURT have accessible units?
No, 29 AVALON COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 29 AVALON COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 29 AVALON COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 29 AVALON COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 29 AVALON COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 29 AVALON COURT?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Chesterfield
1338 Veterans Hwy
Levittown, PA 19056
Hamilton Court East
3455 Street Rd
Hulmeville, PA 19020
Heritage Greene
807 Ridgeview Ct
Sellersville, PA 18960
Dorilyn Terrace
190 Bristol Oxford Valley Rd
Langhorne, PA 19047
The Edge At Yardley
26000 Cornerstone Dr
Yardley, PA 19067
Middletown Trace Apartments
800 Trenton Road
Langhorne, PA 19047
Newtown Place
101 Cambridge Ln
Bucks County, PA 18940
Heritage Pointe
414 Dover Drive
Chalfont, PA 18914

Similar Pages

Bucks County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAAllentown, PABethlehem, PANorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJLansdale, PAPhoenixville, PAEaston, PACamden, NJHorsham, PA
Hatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJPrinceton, NJWillow Grove, PAArdmore, PAFlemington, NJQuakertown, PADublin, PAEmmaus, PAPlymouth Meeting, PAMaple Glen, PA
Blue Bell, PAAudubon, PAJenkintown, PANewtown, PARockledge, PAFeasterville, PAAmbler, PACollegeville, PAWyncote, PABurlington, NJBristol, PAGlenside, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Moravian CollegeMuhlenberg College
Northampton County Area Community CollegeUniversity of Pennsylvania
Saint Joseph's University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity