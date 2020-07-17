145 SILVER LAKE ROAD

Amenities

$4,200 LARGE FAMILY HOME WITH MOTHER IN LAW SUITE, FENCED YARD and SOLAR PANELS CLOSE TO EVERYTHING! 3,300 square feet with mother in law suite on an acre with large fenced in back yard. 6-bedroom 4.5 bath, though home is laid out so that the rooms can be used in a variety of ways. Downstairs main house is comprised of kitchen, dining room, living room, cozy den, and two additional rooms with a full bath that are ideal for guest rooms or home office. Mother in law sweet is comprised of spacious living dining combo, small kitchen with fridge oven and stove, bedroom and full bathroom. Upstairs is comprised of master suite with en suite bathroom, two bedrooms and a family bathroom. Home is equipped with newly installed Solar system designed and installed to produce approximately 7.8 kWh of energy each year, which is enough to cover the cost of electricity for the home over a 1-year period using the estimated electricity usage data over the last 3 years. The heating and hot water system is also updated to electric hot water and high-efficiency natural gas hot water boiler for heating resulting in heating bill for the house size. Oversize 2 car garage and large shed in back yard. Rent is $4,200 per month, 1 month rent for security deposit. Pets considered with additional deposit. Less than 2 miles to downtown Newtown, 1 mile to Newtown Athletic club, minutes to highway