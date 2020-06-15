All apartments in Bethlehem
Find more places like 71 West Goepp Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bethlehem, PA
/
71 West Goepp Street
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:59 PM

71 West Goepp Street

71 West Goepp Street · (610) 248-2355
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bethlehem
See all
Central Bethlehem
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

71 West Goepp Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018
Central Bethlehem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$625

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 1 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
STUDENT HOUSING ***** $625 PER BEDROOM $3,000.00 ENTIRE HOUSE*****Five bedrooms, Five and one half baths, completely renovated SINGLE home. This home has been stripped down to the wall studs and ceiling joists. Each of the FIVE bedrooms offers a private bath, ceramic shower stalls and floors. One half bath for visiting guest in the main area. First floor offers 9 foot ceilings. New kitchen, new roof, new windows, new central air, new gas heating, new plumbing, new 200 AMP wiring. Three off street parking spaces and one car garage. Perfect for Student housing whether as a group or as randoms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 71 West Goepp Street have any available units?
71 West Goepp Street has a unit available for $625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 71 West Goepp Street have?
Some of 71 West Goepp Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 71 West Goepp Street currently offering any rent specials?
71 West Goepp Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 71 West Goepp Street pet-friendly?
No, 71 West Goepp Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethlehem.
Does 71 West Goepp Street offer parking?
Yes, 71 West Goepp Street does offer parking.
Does 71 West Goepp Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 71 West Goepp Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 71 West Goepp Street have a pool?
No, 71 West Goepp Street does not have a pool.
Does 71 West Goepp Street have accessible units?
No, 71 West Goepp Street does not have accessible units.
Does 71 West Goepp Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 71 West Goepp Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 71 West Goepp Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 71 West Goepp Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 71 West Goepp Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woodmont Mews Apartments
1345 Martin Ct
Bethlehem, PA 18018
Spring Garden Townhouses
1026 North Blvd
Bethlehem, PA 18017
Saucon View
1 Saucon View Drive
Bethlehem, PA 18015
Bethlehem Townhomes II
3015 Easton Ave Suite 2
Bethlehem, PA 18017
River Pointe Townhomes
1416 Livingston St
Bethlehem, PA 18017
Valley Park Apartments
2252A Catasauqua Rd
Bethlehem, PA 18018
The Meadows at Lehigh
3310 East Boulevard
Bethlehem, PA 18017
Bethlehem Townhomes I
3015 Easton Ave Unit 2
Bethlehem, PA 18017

Similar Pages

Bethlehem 1 BedroomsBethlehem 2 Bedrooms
Bethlehem Apartments with BalconyBethlehem Apartments with Parking
Bethlehem Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAAllentown, PANorristown, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PAReading, PAEaston, PA
Horsham, PAWillow Grove, PAPottstown, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PARoyersford, PAPhillipsburg, NJPlymouth Meeting, PA
Conshohocken, PAAmbler, PAHarleysville, PAJenkintown, PAGlenside, PABlue Bell, PAEmmaus, PAMacungie, PA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West BethlehemSouth Bethlehem
Central Bethlehem
Northeast Bethlehem

Apartments Near Colleges

Moravian CollegeNorthampton County Area Community College
Lehigh UniversityMuhlenberg College
University of Pennsylvania
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity