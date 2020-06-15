71 West Goepp Street

Amenities

STUDENT HOUSING ***** $625 PER BEDROOM $3,000.00 ENTIRE HOUSE*****Five bedrooms, Five and one half baths, completely renovated SINGLE home. This home has been stripped down to the wall studs and ceiling joists. Each of the FIVE bedrooms offers a private bath, ceramic shower stalls and floors. One half bath for visiting guest in the main area. First floor offers 9 foot ceilings. New kitchen, new roof, new windows, new central air, new gas heating, new plumbing, new 200 AMP wiring. Three off street parking spaces and one car garage. Perfect for Student housing whether as a group or as randoms.