northeast bethlehem
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:52 PM
98 Apartments for rent in Northeast Bethlehem, Bethlehem, PA
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Bethlehem Townhomes I
3015 Easton Ave Unit 2, Bethlehem, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1057 sqft
Now offering onsite tours by appointment only and virtual tours, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Thursday 7/9/20 at 11:30AM. Call or email to get your open house link.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Spring Garden Townhouses
1026 North Blvd, Bethlehem, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1472 sqft
Spacious apartments with individually controlled central heat, ample closet space, and basements in select units. Enjoy the swimming pool, tennis courts, and playground area. Located close to Routes 22 and 78.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
110 Corona Street
110 Corona Street, Bethlehem, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1370 sqft
Extremely well maintained brick colonial on quiet street. Walking distance to Monocacy Park recreation area. 3 bedrooms, modern kitchen, central air, hardwood floors, garage. No smoking or pets!
Last updated April 13 at 12:10pm
1 Unit Available
2443 High Point Drive
2443 High Point Drive, Bethlehem, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1816 sqft
This homes location is perfect for any life style, conveniently close to major routes, grocery stores, restaurants, parks and elementary school.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1511 Chelsea Avenue
1511 Chelsea Avenue, Bethlehem, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1040 sqft
Bright & spacious 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath Detached Rental. Freshly painted, hardwood floors, Enjoy the great outdoors with a covered porch in the front & rear. small fenced yard. Located in desirable Bethlehem, North.
Results within 1 mile of Northeast Bethlehem
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Woodmont Mews Apartments
1345 Martin Ct, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,655
1008 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1219 sqft
Luxury apartments in park-like setting that boast extra-large floor plans, soaring ceilings and private balconies. Resort-style amenities include ultramodern fitness facility. Excellent access to major highways and close to historic downtown Bethlehem.
Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
2 Units Available
River Pointe Townhomes
1416 Livingston St, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1097 sqft
This Lehigh Valley apartment community is perfectly situated between New York City and Philadelphia. The pet-friendly one-bedroom apartments and two- to three-bedroom townhomes feature private parking, spacious floor plans and private balconies.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
539 4th Ave
539 4th Avenue, Bethlehem, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1149 sqft
Three Bedroom in West Bethlehem - Fantastic opportunity to rent a well kept, and conveniently located home in West Bethlehem! Featuring 3 large bedrooms and 1 bath, a fenced in yard and ample storage! Equipped with Gas hot water heat; this home is
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2030 Westfield Terrace
2030 Westfield Ter, Bethlehem, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
2 bedroom available - Good location on cul-de-sac, close to shopping, LV Muhlenberg Hospital, schools and major routes. First floor: living room, dining room, kitchen. Upstairs 2 bedrooms & bath.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
46 East Spruce Street
46 East Spruce Street, Bethlehem, PA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1108 sqft
End of Row located in Northeast Bethlehem offering convenient location to schools, bus stops and downtown Bethlehem. Featuring eat in kitchen, oil heat, and small back yard. See it today!
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
56 East Union Boulevard
56 East Union Boulevard, Bethlehem, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1377 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION 3 bed, 2 full bath single home in an excellent "walkable" Downtown Bethlehem location w/ off-street parking now available for rent but won't last long.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
128 West Union Boulevard
128 West Union Boulevard, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
630 sqft
Live, Work, and Play in Downtown North Bethlehem. "The Bungalow" is a brand new building consisting of one and two bedroom units with off street parking available.
Results within 5 miles of Northeast Bethlehem
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Saucon View
1 Saucon View Drive, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,432
995 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,912
1403 sqft
Near I-78 and I-22. The community features a pool with a clubhouse, concierge services and lots of green space. Each home provides a private balcony, lots of storage and a modern kitchen.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
Pointe North
4445 Harriet Ln, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
1038 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1110 sqft
Near the Lehigh Valley Mall and Route 22. Each apartment offers modern kitchens, wood-style flooring and open floor plans. Located near a wildlife sanctuary. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats.
Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
7 Units Available
Valley Park Apartments
2252A Catasauqua Rd, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,230
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
830 sqft
Colonial-inspired community with green landscaping, pool, volleyball court and business center. Located close to downtown Bethlehem. Recently renovated units with washer/dryer, hardwood floors and private patio/balcony.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
2 Units Available
Summit Ridge Luxury Apartments
333 River Dr, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1170 sqft
Welcome to Summit Ridge Experience a lifestyle full of beauty and adventure, just close enough to the thriving metropolitan center of Allentown.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
701 Atlantic Street
701 Atlantic St, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$850
750 sqft
Completely Renovated South Bethlehem 1st Floor 1 Bedroom Apartment in Remodeled 4-Unit Building! Apartment has Large Modern Eat-In Kitchen with Granite Counters, Oak Cabinets, Electric Flat-Top Range & Ceramic Tile Floor! New Tile Bathroom with
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11 W. 2nd St.
11 West 2nd Street, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Immaculate upscale, modern condo at the new Riverport complex. - Immaculate upscale, modern condo at the new Riverport complex.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
322 Hanover Ave
322 Hanover Avenue, Allentown, PA
4 Bedrooms
$650
1873 sqft
RENT TO OWN 4 BEDROOMS 1 BATHROOM - Property Id: 286450 For More info check out: http://www.322hanoveravenue.com/ To submit an app use link below www.cmorentalapplication.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1560 Merryweather Drive
1560 Merryweather Drive, Northampton County, PA
5 Bedrooms
$7,500
6888 sqft
FURNISHED RENTAL rests on a 3-acre parcel in the heart of Saucon Valley. Circular driveway leads to the stone estate residence, framed by mature trees, flagstone walkways & terraces. Magnificent 2-story entry with turned staircase.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
101 Race Street
101 Race Street, Catasauqua, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
950 sqft
Swanky Dery Silk Mill Apartments located in the heart of Catasauqua. Situated by a stream this Historic building presents open concept apartments that are beautiful as well as unique presenting great space. Located on the 2nd fl.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
14 Starlite Drive
14 Starlite Drive, Northampton County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
3042 sqft
Spacious & Comfortable 4/5 Bedroom 2.5 bath Colonial in Starlite Estates on a corner lot! Elegant 2-story foyer w/ hardwood floor, 9ft. ceilings on the first floor! Formal din rm, liv rm, spacious 2-story family rm w/wall of windows & gas fireplace.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1105 East 4th Street
1105 E 4th St, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$800
600 sqft
Beautiful 1 BR apartment available w/ off street parking located just minutes from Lehigh University, Sands Casino, Hospital & major Rts 22, 33 & 78.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
282 North Walnut Street
282 N Walnut St, Bath, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1160 sqft
HH Bath View Apartments offers a mixture of style, comfort, and livability in a brand new construction. As the Lehigh Valley's newest luxury apartment home community offering a secluded setting that is still close to shopping and right on Route 512.
