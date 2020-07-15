/
furnished apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:19 PM
9 Furnished Apartments for rent in Bethlehem, PA
3 Units Available
South Bethlehem
Saucon View
1 Saucon View Drive, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,909
1403 sqft
Near I-78 and I-22. The community features a pool with a clubhouse, concierge services and lots of green space. Each home provides a private balcony, lots of storage and a modern kitchen.
9 Units Available
Pointe North
4445 Harriet Ln, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,392
1038 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,543
1110 sqft
Near the Lehigh Valley Mall and Route 22. Each apartment offers modern kitchens, wood-style flooring and open floor plans. Located near a wildlife sanctuary. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats.
Results within 5 miles of Bethlehem
15 Units Available
8th Ward
Cityplace
902 Hamilton St., Allentown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,140
860 sqft
Find a place to call home in thriving Downtown Allentown. Located across from the iconic Art Deco PPL tower, these beautifully revitalized apartments combine modern design with inudstrial finishes to create a cozy atmosphere in a bustling city.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Allentown
Walnut Street Commons
555 Walnut Street, Allentown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,708
1225 sqft
Room to grow in a place with roots. Settle in to a classic Allentown neighborhood reimagined. We’ve carved out a sweet spot where the warmth and community of historic brownstones meets the amenities and comfort of urban living.
1 Unit Available
1560 Merryweather Drive
1560 Merryweather Drive, Northampton County, PA
5 Bedrooms
$7,500
6888 sqft
FURNISHED RENTAL rests on a 3-acre parcel in the heart of Saucon Valley. Circular driveway leads to the stone estate residence, framed by mature trees, flagstone walkways & terraces. Magnificent 2-story entry with turned staircase.
1 Unit Available
4192 Waterford Drive
4192 Waterford Drive, Lehigh County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1842 sqft
Property FURNISHED! Here's your chance to rent an end unit townhouse w great yard space in Southern Lehigh's desirable Waterford Court development. Three floors of living space.
Results within 10 miles of Bethlehem
2 Units Available
Wilson
Lafayette Towers Apartment Homes
2040 Lehigh St, Easton, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,392
1261 sqft
For Those Who Want More...Discover luxury living at Lafayette Towers, a friendly and relaxing high-rise community with a number of unique amenities at your disposal.
4 Units Available
Lehigh Parkway
Regency Towers
1600 Lehigh Pkwy E, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
1169 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently revamped community with in-unit laundry, a clubhouse and garage parking. Furnished units come with walk-in closets, kitchen appliances and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly with 24-hour maintenance.
1 Unit Available
Hamilton Park
2145 W Walnut
2145 West Walnut Street, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
900 sqft
Fully furnished studio and 1 bedroom Apartment. Comes with all necessary living items, cable, internet and utilities. No lease required. Short term rental ok. Pets are welcome. Available for immediate occupancy. Please call for photos and details.
