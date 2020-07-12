/
south bethlehem
106 Apartments for rent in South Bethlehem, Bethlehem, PA
Saucon View
1 Saucon View Drive, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,432
995 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,912
1403 sqft
Near I-78 and I-22. The community features a pool with a clubhouse, concierge services and lots of green space. Each home provides a private balcony, lots of storage and a modern kitchen.
701 Atlantic Street
701 Atlantic St, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$850
750 sqft
Completely Renovated South Bethlehem 1st Floor 1 Bedroom Apartment in Remodeled 4-Unit Building! Apartment has Large Modern Eat-In Kitchen with Granite Counters, Oak Cabinets, Electric Flat-Top Range & Ceramic Tile Floor! New Tile Bathroom with
11 W. 2nd St.
11 West 2nd Street, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Immaculate upscale, modern condo at the new Riverport complex. - Immaculate upscale, modern condo at the new Riverport complex.
1105 East 4th Street
1105 E 4th St, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$800
600 sqft
Beautiful 1 BR apartment available w/ off street parking located just minutes from Lehigh University, Sands Casino, Hospital & major Rts 22, 33 & 78.
415 Buchanan Street
415 Buchanan Street, Bethlehem, PA
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2300 sqft
Fully Renovated Luxury Townhouse!! 5 Bedroom / 3 Full Bath located walking distance to Lehigh University and Historic Downtown Bethlehem! This property has been converted perfectly for student housing! Each house has been upgraded to perfection.
413 Buchanan Street
413 Buchanan Street, Bethlehem, PA
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2300 sqft
Fully Renovated Luxury Townhouse!! 5 Bedroom / 3 Full Bath located walking distance to Lehigh University and Historic Downtown Bethlehem! This property has been converted perfectly for student housing! Each house has been upgraded to perfection.
515 thomas st
515 Thomas Street, Bethlehem, PA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
1310 sqft
Available 08/01/20 5 Bedrooms at $590 Per bedroom - Property Id: 310605 ATTENTION: LEHIGH UNIVERSITY COMMUNITY ONE MONTH FREE WITH 13 MONTH LEASE Brand new renovated 5 Bedroom 2 Bathroom unit for rent located within walking distance to campus.
736 5th Street
736 East 5th Street, Bethlehem, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1849 sqft
Very nice twin with large living spaces and 3 nice-sized bedrooms. In addition to the 3 bedrooms there are 1.5 bathrooms and on-site laundry. Gas heat, hot water and cooking.
918 East 5th Street
918 East 5th Street, Bethlehem, PA
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
1760 sqft
Come check out this spacious twin in South Bethlehem ! 2nd Floor Features 3 Bedrooms with carpet. 3rd Floor could be used as 2 bedrooms or 1 big bedroom.Big open living room and dining room. Back yard with patio.
Results within 1 mile of South Bethlehem
River Pointe Townhomes
1416 Livingston St, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1097 sqft
This Lehigh Valley apartment community is perfectly situated between New York City and Philadelphia. The pet-friendly one-bedroom apartments and two- to three-bedroom townhomes feature private parking, spacious floor plans and private balconies.
539 4th Ave
539 4th Avenue, Bethlehem, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1149 sqft
Three Bedroom in West Bethlehem - Fantastic opportunity to rent a well kept, and conveniently located home in West Bethlehem! Featuring 3 large bedrooms and 1 bath, a fenced in yard and ample storage! Equipped with Gas hot water heat; this home is
46 East Spruce Street
46 East Spruce Street, Bethlehem, PA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1108 sqft
End of Row located in Northeast Bethlehem offering convenient location to schools, bus stops and downtown Bethlehem. Featuring eat in kitchen, oil heat, and small back yard. See it today!
56 East Union Boulevard
56 East Union Boulevard, Bethlehem, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1377 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION 3 bed, 2 full bath single home in an excellent "walkable" Downtown Bethlehem location w/ off-street parking now available for rent but won't last long.
128 West Union Boulevard
128 West Union Boulevard, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
630 sqft
Live, Work, and Play in Downtown North Bethlehem. "The Bungalow" is a brand new building consisting of one and two bedroom units with off street parking available.
650 Leibert Street
650 Leibert Street, Bethlehem, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1103 sqft
Located in a great section of West Bethlehem close to everything! This updated 3 BR, 1 Bath Classic End Unit Home is waiting for you! Enter into Hardwood floored Living Room and Dining Room w/ lots of light and excellent space! Kitchen just
1337 Main Street
1337 Main Street, Hellertown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1566 sqft
**NEWLY REMODELED FROM TOP to BOTTOM** Available NOW for LEASE with a 2-car DETACHED GARAGE. The open feeling as you enter the home is warm & inviting.
Results within 5 miles of South Bethlehem
Woodmont Mews Apartments
1345 Martin Ct, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,655
1008 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1219 sqft
Luxury apartments in park-like setting that boast extra-large floor plans, soaring ceilings and private balconies. Resort-style amenities include ultramodern fitness facility. Excellent access to major highways and close to historic downtown Bethlehem.
Pointe North
4445 Harriet Ln, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
1038 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1110 sqft
Near the Lehigh Valley Mall and Route 22. Each apartment offers modern kitchens, wood-style flooring and open floor plans. Located near a wildlife sanctuary. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats.
Valley Park Apartments
2252A Catasauqua Rd, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,230
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
830 sqft
Colonial-inspired community with green landscaping, pool, volleyball court and business center. Located close to downtown Bethlehem. Recently renovated units with washer/dryer, hardwood floors and private patio/balcony.
Bethlehem Townhomes II
3015 Easton Ave Suite 2, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$980
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bethlehem Townhomes offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom townhomes and apartments throughout the Lehigh Valley.
Summit Ridge Luxury Apartments
333 River Dr, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1170 sqft
Welcome to Summit Ridge Experience a lifestyle full of beauty and adventure, just close enough to the thriving metropolitan center of Allentown.
Bethlehem Townhomes I
3015 Easton Ave Unit 2, Bethlehem, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1057 sqft
Now offering onsite tours by appointment only and virtual tours, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Thursday 7/9/20 at 11:30AM. Call or email to get your open house link.
Spring Garden Townhouses
1026 North Blvd, Bethlehem, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1472 sqft
Spacious apartments with individually controlled central heat, ample closet space, and basements in select units. Enjoy the swimming pool, tennis courts, and playground area. Located close to Routes 22 and 78.
The Meadows at Lehigh
3310 East Boulevard, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,035
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Meadows at Lehigh offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments and 3 bedroom townhomes set on a rolling campus in beautiful Bethlehem, PA. Our beautiful, park-like setting is just steps away from Bethlehem's Historic Downtown.
