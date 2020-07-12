/
west bethlehem
86 Apartments for rent in West Bethlehem, Bethlehem, PA
Woodmont Mews Apartments
1345 Martin Ct, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,655
1008 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1219 sqft
Luxury apartments in park-like setting that boast extra-large floor plans, soaring ceilings and private balconies. Resort-style amenities include ultramodern fitness facility. Excellent access to major highways and close to historic downtown Bethlehem.
Valley Park Apartments
2252A Catasauqua Rd, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,230
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
830 sqft
Colonial-inspired community with green landscaping, pool, volleyball court and business center. Located close to downtown Bethlehem. Recently renovated units with washer/dryer, hardwood floors and private patio/balcony.
539 4th Ave
539 4th Avenue, Bethlehem, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1149 sqft
Three Bedroom in West Bethlehem - Fantastic opportunity to rent a well kept, and conveniently located home in West Bethlehem! Featuring 3 large bedrooms and 1 bath, a fenced in yard and ample storage! Equipped with Gas hot water heat; this home is
2030 Westfield Terrace
2030 Westfield Ter, Bethlehem, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
2 bedroom available - Good location on cul-de-sac, close to shopping, LV Muhlenberg Hospital, schools and major routes. First floor: living room, dining room, kitchen. Upstairs 2 bedrooms & bath.
650 Leibert Street
650 Leibert Street, Bethlehem, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1103 sqft
Located in a great section of West Bethlehem close to everything! This updated 3 BR, 1 Bath Classic End Unit Home is waiting for you! Enter into Hardwood floored Living Room and Dining Room w/ lots of light and excellent space! Kitchen just
11 W. 2nd St.
11 West 2nd Street, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Immaculate upscale, modern condo at the new Riverport complex. - Immaculate upscale, modern condo at the new Riverport complex.
46 East Spruce Street
46 East Spruce Street, Bethlehem, PA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1108 sqft
End of Row located in Northeast Bethlehem offering convenient location to schools, bus stops and downtown Bethlehem. Featuring eat in kitchen, oil heat, and small back yard. See it today!
56 East Union Boulevard
56 East Union Boulevard, Bethlehem, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1377 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION 3 bed, 2 full bath single home in an excellent "walkable" Downtown Bethlehem location w/ off-street parking now available for rent but won't last long.
110 Corona Street
110 Corona Street, Bethlehem, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1370 sqft
Extremely well maintained brick colonial on quiet street. Walking distance to Monocacy Park recreation area. 3 bedrooms, modern kitchen, central air, hardwood floors, garage. No smoking or pets!
1939 East Jonathan Street
1939 East Jonathan Street, Allentown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1601 sqft
Spacious house with 3 bedroom, 2 bath in Midway Manor. Enter the home and see living and dining rooms -- both feature wood floors and windows allowing ample natural light. Walk through to the updated kitchen with newer appliances and cabinets.
128 West Union Boulevard
128 West Union Boulevard, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
630 sqft
Live, Work, and Play in Downtown North Bethlehem. "The Bungalow" is a brand new building consisting of one and two bedroom units with off street parking available.
1511 Chelsea Avenue
1511 Chelsea Avenue, Bethlehem, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1040 sqft
Bright & spacious 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath Detached Rental. Freshly painted, hardwood floors, Enjoy the great outdoors with a covered porch in the front & rear. small fenced yard. Located in desirable Bethlehem, North.
STRATA
27 N 7th St, Allentown, PA
Studio
$1,126
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,313
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1220 sqft
A distinctive, urban complex offering one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, some amenities include private rooftop decks, elevated courtyards, open floor plans, granite countertops, and concierge services.
Saucon View
1 Saucon View Drive, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,432
995 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,912
1403 sqft
Near I-78 and I-22. The community features a pool with a clubhouse, concierge services and lots of green space. Each home provides a private balcony, lots of storage and a modern kitchen.
Pointe North
4445 Harriet Ln, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
1038 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1110 sqft
Near the Lehigh Valley Mall and Route 22. Each apartment offers modern kitchens, wood-style flooring and open floor plans. Located near a wildlife sanctuary. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats.
Cityplace
902 Hamilton St., Allentown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,140
860 sqft
Find a place to call home in thriving Downtown Allentown. Located across from the iconic Art Deco PPL tower, these beautifully revitalized apartments combine modern design with inudstrial finishes to create a cozy atmosphere in a bustling city.
Bethlehem Townhomes II
3015 Easton Ave Suite 2, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$980
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bethlehem Townhomes offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom townhomes and apartments throughout the Lehigh Valley.
Society Hill at Lehigh Park
1216 W Cumberland St, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,140
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Indulge in the spacious and scenic living of Society Hill at Lehigh Park, a friendly and relaxing community overlooking the picturesque Lehigh Park.
Center Square Lofts
777 Walnut Street, Allentown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,350
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,747
1137 sqft
UPGRADE YOUR SCENERY Center Square Lofts is a community you won’t find anywhere else in the area. These luxury apartments in Allentown, PA are brimming with high-end features and astounding amenities.
Walnut Street Commons
555 Walnut Street, Allentown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1225 sqft
Room to grow in a place with roots. Settle in to a classic Allentown neighborhood reimagined. We’ve carved out a sweet spot where the warmth and community of historic brownstones meets the amenities and comfort of urban living.
Summit Ridge Luxury Apartments
333 River Dr, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1170 sqft
Welcome to Summit Ridge Experience a lifestyle full of beauty and adventure, just close enough to the thriving metropolitan center of Allentown.
520 Lofts
520 West Hamilton Street, Allentown, PA
Studio
$1,147
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Tours by appointment only. Where rich history inspires new futures.
Bethlehem Townhomes I
3015 Easton Ave Unit 2, Bethlehem, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1057 sqft
Now offering onsite tours by appointment only and virtual tours, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Thursday 7/9/20 at 11:30AM. Call or email to get your open house link.
Spring Garden Townhouses
1026 North Blvd, Bethlehem, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1472 sqft
Spacious apartments with individually controlled central heat, ample closet space, and basements in select units. Enjoy the swimming pool, tennis courts, and playground area. Located close to Routes 22 and 78.
