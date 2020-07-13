/
apartments with pool
19 Apartments for rent in Bethlehem, PA with pool
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
5 Units Available
South Bethlehem
Saucon View
1 Saucon View Drive, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,432
995 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,912
1403 sqft
Near I-78 and I-22. The community features a pool with a clubhouse, concierge services and lots of green space. Each home provides a private balcony, lots of storage and a modern kitchen.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
9 Units Available
West Bethlehem
Woodmont Mews Apartments
1345 Martin Ct, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,655
1008 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1219 sqft
Luxury apartments in park-like setting that boast extra-large floor plans, soaring ceilings and private balconies. Resort-style amenities include ultramodern fitness facility. Excellent access to major highways and close to historic downtown Bethlehem.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
11 Units Available
Pointe North
4445 Harriet Ln, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
1038 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1110 sqft
Near the Lehigh Valley Mall and Route 22. Each apartment offers modern kitchens, wood-style flooring and open floor plans. Located near a wildlife sanctuary. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats.
Last updated July 13 at 12:32pm
7 Units Available
West Bethlehem
Valley Park Apartments
2252A Catasauqua Rd, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,230
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
830 sqft
Colonial-inspired community with green landscaping, pool, volleyball court and business center. Located close to downtown Bethlehem. Recently renovated units with washer/dryer, hardwood floors and private patio/balcony.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Northeast Bethlehem
Spring Garden Townhouses
1026 North Blvd, Bethlehem, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1472 sqft
Spacious apartments with individually controlled central heat, ample closet space, and basements in select units. Enjoy the swimming pool, tennis courts, and playground area. Located close to Routes 22 and 78.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
1 Unit Available
The Meadows at Lehigh
3310 East Boulevard, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,035
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Meadows at Lehigh offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments and 3 bedroom townhomes set on a rolling campus in beautiful Bethlehem, PA. Our beautiful, park-like setting is just steps away from Bethlehem's Historic Downtown.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
4123 Bunker Hill Drive
4123 Bunker Hill Dr S, Lehigh County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1792 sqft
SHOWINGS START 7/5! This is the town-home you have been waiting for! This rental will go fast! Beautifully redone inside! 3 bed, 2.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
14 Starlite Drive
14 Starlite Drive, Northampton County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
3042 sqft
Spacious & Comfortable 4/5 Bedroom 2.5 bath Colonial in Starlite Estates on a corner lot! Elegant 2-story foyer w/ hardwood floor, 9ft. ceilings on the first floor! Formal din rm, liv rm, spacious 2-story family rm w/wall of windows & gas fireplace.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Old Orchard
4883 Riley Road
4883 Riley Rd, Old Orchard, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
873 sqft
Discover Madison Farms, a luxurious collection of expansive & elegantly designed rental residences. Choose from 1 & 2 BR homes that include a beautiful master suite & up to 2 full baths.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
830 Texas Road
830 Texas Road, Northampton County, PA
5 Bedrooms
$3,995
4700 sqft
Gorgeous Home w/Many Amazing Amenities Now Available for Rent! - NOW FOR RENT! Gorgeous oasis sitting on a wooded lot w/ over 2 acres of land. 5,700 square feet of living space.
Last updated July 13 at 12:29pm
5 Units Available
Lehigh Square
2940 Fernor St, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
759 sqft
Lehigh Square sits in the Lehigh Valley just near South Mountain. These spacious units feature ranges, bathtubs and in-unit laundry, and are just a short drive from Allentown.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
4 Units Available
Woodmont Place
100 Woodmont Cir, Easton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,455
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1139 sqft
Great location close to parks and dining. Units include air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, garbage disposal, granite counters and more. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, pool and clubhouse.
Last updated July 13 at 12:05pm
5 Units Available
Lehigh Parkway
Regency Towers
1600 Lehigh Pkwy E, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,099
1169 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently revamped community with in-unit laundry, a clubhouse and garage parking. Furnished units come with walk-in closets, kitchen appliances and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly with 24-hour maintenance.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
1 Unit Available
Trexler Park
Madison at the Lakes
3218 W Cedar St, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,697
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Park-like community surrounded by trees. 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments and townhomes with washer/dryer in each unit. Located close to I-476, I-78 and Route 22 for easy commuting.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
2501 Allenbrook Drive
2501 Allenbrook Dr, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Liberty Park at Allentown offers the best in luxury amenities and desirable features! The community's sensational clubhouse features a state of the art fitness center and sparkling outdoor swimming pool, close to shopping.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
311 Robert Morris Boulevard
311 Robert Morris Blvd, Cetronia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
787 sqft
The Hickory part of the newest luxury apartments at the cross roads of Lehigh County, minutes for Pa Turnpike, Interstates, shopping, dining, theater, Dorney Park, etc.
Last updated January 1 at 12:51pm
1 Unit Available
2887 Schaner Blotz Drive
2887 Schaner Blotz Drive, Northampton County, PA
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
4144 sqft
WOW Awesome Price For Rent! Stately 5 Bed 4 Bath All Brick Colonial Home on 2+ Acres in Quiet Cul-De Sac. 4,144sqft provides all the space you need. Incredible Views of the Valley.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Emmaus
1204 Little Lehigh Drive South
1204 Little Lehigh Drive South, Emmaus, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1845 sqft
Available 07/18/20 Ranch home in a lovely quaint neighborhood. - Property Id: 319731 Beautifully landscaped ranch home in a desirable school district, close to shopping, major highways and 3 miles from a major hospital. 3 bedrooms with 3 full baths.
Last updated July 13 at 02:23pm
1 Unit Available
702 Eden Terrace
702 Eden Terrace, Northampton County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1197 sqft
Guaranteed to steal your heart! In a great and well-maintained community, this charming condo offers it’s residents comfortable living and access to fantastic amenities.
