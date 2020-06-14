Apartment List
25 Apartments for rent in Bethlehem, PA with garage

Bethlehem apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
West Bethlehem
6 Units Available
Woodmont Mews Apartments
1345 Martin Ct, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,465
1008 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1219 sqft
Luxury apartments in park-like setting that boast extra-large floor plans, soaring ceilings and private balconies. Resort-style amenities include ultramodern fitness facility. Excellent access to major highways and close to historic downtown Bethlehem.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
3 Units Available
Bethlehem Townhomes II
3015 Easton Ave Suite 2, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1100 sqft
Bethlehem Townhomes offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom townhomes and apartments throughout the Lehigh Valley.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
South Bethlehem
7 Units Available
Saucon View
1 Saucon View Drive, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,423
995 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near I-78 and I-22. The community features a pool with a clubhouse, concierge services and lots of green space. Each home provides a private balcony, lots of storage and a modern kitchen.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Central Bethlehem
1 Unit Available
621 Center Street
621 Center Street, Bethlehem, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1836 sqft
Beautifully maintained 3 bedroom twin close to downtown Bethlehem only 1 block from shops & restaurants. Central air, modern kitchen with granite counters, gas range, new bath, economical gas heat, 1st floor laundry, replacement windows.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
South Bethlehem
1 Unit Available
807 Evans Street
807 Evans Street, Bethlehem, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1964 sqft
Lovely end unit townhome featuring hardwood floors, gas fireplace, granite countertops with tile backsplash, 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 baths, finished LL, gas heat, central air, one car garage.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Central Bethlehem
1 Unit Available
71 West Goepp Street
71 West Goepp Street, Bethlehem, PA
5 Bedrooms
$625
2000 sqft
STUDENT HOUSING ***** $625 PER BEDROOM $3,000.00 ENTIRE HOUSE*****Five bedrooms, Five and one half baths, completely renovated SINGLE home. This home has been stripped down to the wall studs and ceiling joists.

1 of 12

Last updated April 13 at 12:10pm
Northeast Bethlehem
1 Unit Available
2443 High Point Drive
2443 High Point Drive, Bethlehem, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1816 sqft
This homes location is perfect for any life style, conveniently close to major routes, grocery stores, restaurants, parks and elementary school.
Results within 1 mile of Bethlehem

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1662 Kevin Drive
1662 Kevin Drive, Northampton County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2628 sqft
Beautiful and spacious 3 Bedroom Ranch RENT REDUCED! - This gorgeous and pristine three bedroom, 2.

1 of 13

Last updated February 17 at 10:14pm
Midway Manor
1 Unit Available
1939 East Jonathan Street
1939 East Jonathan Street, Allentown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1601 sqft
Spacious house with 3 bedroom, 2 bath in Midway Manor. Enter the home and see living and dining rooms -- both feature wood floors and windows allowing ample natural light. Walk through to the updated kitchen with newer appliances and cabinets.
Results within 5 miles of Bethlehem
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
8th Ward
25 Units Available
Cityplace
902 Hamilton St., Allentown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,027
860 sqft
Find a place to call home in thriving Downtown Allentown. Located across from the iconic Art Deco PPL tower, these beautifully revitalized apartments combine modern design with inudstrial finishes to create a cozy atmosphere in a bustling city.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Old Orchard
1 Unit Available
4883 Riley Road
4883 Riley Rd, Old Orchard, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
873 sqft
Discover Madison Farms, a luxurious collection of expansive & elegantly designed rental residences. Choose from 1 & 2 BR homes that include a beautiful master suite & up to 2 full baths.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Old Fairgrounds Historic District
1 Unit Available
627 .5 8th
627 N 5th St, Allentown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1330 sqft
Very well maintained 3 bedroom 1 bath townhouse in Allentown with a GARAGE!!! Only minutes away from downtown revitalization. Upon entry you are greeted by a spacious living room that leads to into a private dining room.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Hokendauqua
1 Unit Available
3124 North 2Nd Street
3124 North 2nd Street, Hokendauqua, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1139 sqft
Remodeled twin * New Kitchen * New bath * New flooring * 2 Bedrooms plus finished attic * Partially finished basement * Economical gas heat and hot water * Covered patio * Garage * Nice Hokey location * GOOD CREDIT AND SUFFICIENT A MUST.....NO PETS

1 of 38

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
830 Texas Road
830 Texas Road, Northampton County, PA
5 Bedrooms
$3,995
4700 sqft
Gorgeous Home w/Many Amazing Amenities Now Available for Rent! - NOW FOR RENT! Gorgeous oasis sitting on a wooded lot w/ over 2 acres of land. 5,700 square feet of living space.

1 of 1

Last updated June 4 at 09:54pm
Old Fairgrounds Historic District
1 Unit Available
431 North Church Street
431 N Church St, Allentown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1255 sqft
3 bedroom, large eat-in kitchen, dining room, and living room. spacious rental.Back yard and deck. Credit report and references a must. Garage not included but can be rented for additional fees.
Results within 10 miles of Bethlehem
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
6 Units Available
Woodmont Place
100 Woodmont Cir, Easton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1139 sqft
Great location close to parks and dining. Units include air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, garbage disposal, granite counters and more. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:24am
Lehigh Parkway
3 Units Available
Regency Towers
1600 Lehigh Pkwy E, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
1169 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently revamped community with in-unit laundry, a clubhouse and garage parking. Furnished units come with walk-in closets, kitchen appliances and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly with 24-hour maintenance.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
522 W CHERRY ROAD
522 West Cherry Road, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1340 sqft
Nice Brick Split Level on 1.63 Acres in Springfield Township / Palisade Schools. 3 Bedrooms, 1.

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3737 Trexler Boulevard
3737 Trexler Boulevard, Lehigh County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2546 sqft
Be the first to live in this beautifully renovated home overlooking Allentown Municipal Golf Course. The views are amazing! This home offers a flexible floor plan, hardwood and tile floors, two fireplaces and so much more.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Dorneyville
1 Unit Available
3712 Crest View Drive
3712 Crest View Drive, Dorneyville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2150 sqft
Updated contemporary in great neighborhood, close to everything, minutes to Lehigh Valley Hospital, interstates and Parkland school district.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
311 Robert Morris Boulevard
311 Robert Morris Blvd, Cetronia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
787 sqft
The Hickory part of the newest luxury apartments at the cross roads of Lehigh County, minutes for Pa Turnpike, Interstates, shopping, dining, theater, Dorney Park, etc.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Trexler Park
1 Unit Available
3830 Trexler Boulevard
3830 Trexler Boulevard, Lehigh County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1604 sqft
Super setting for this Parkland ranch home, with covered rear porch, overlooking the 14th fairway of Allentown Municipal Golf Course. This three bedroom home offers hardwood floors and has been freshly painted throughout.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Alton Park
1 Unit Available
2904 Moravian Ave
2904 Moravian Avenue, Allentown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1004 sqft
Property is located off of Lehigh St in Allentown. Please read this whole listing as it will answer most of your questions and there is a link to schedule an appointment. **Please note...we do NOT post on Craigslist.

1 of 37

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
College Hill
1 Unit Available
523 Paxinosa Road
523 Paxinosa Road East, Northampton County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1040 sqft
Wonderful Forks Twp location, this wooded lot high atop the ridge with spectacular views to the north is the setting of this 2 bedrooms professionally remodeled carriage house apartment.
